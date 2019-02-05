Gone but certainly not forgotten.



One year ago on Monday, Kim Cattrall lost her brother, Christopher Cattrall, at the age of 55. His body had been discovered in Alberta, Canada, near his home. Although the circumstances of his death are not entirely clear, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said that the scene did not look suspicious.



On Monday, the Sex and the City alum decided to honor her late sibling with a touching Instagram photo featuring herself, Christopher and his widow, Morgan Cattrall.



“Thinking of Chris today and everyday. We miss you,” she wrote, along with the dates of Chris’ life.

The sibling of the TV star had been missing for nearly a week last year before his remains were finally discovered on his property. The actress broke the news with fans in a simple yet moving post about the tragedy.



"It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall," she tweeted. "At this time we ask for privacy. We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time."

Chris’ death also seemed to reignite Kim’s longstanding feud with fellow SATC star Sarah Jessica Parker soon after. The show’s star offered Kim “love and condolences” over Instagram, which triggered a sharp rebuke.



"I don't need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker," she wrote in a post.



"My Mom asked me today 'When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?' Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now," she added in the caption. "Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona."

