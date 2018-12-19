Sarah Jessica Parker Admits She's Only Seen 'The Family Stone' Once

Love watching The Family Stone every holiday season? Well, it’s likely you know it better than its star — Sarah Jessica Parker!



The veteran actress recently sat down for a deep discussion on the film, where she admitted that, despite its cult following, she’s only seen the movie one time.



She made the admission when asked who she felt was more vicious in the movie, Sybil Stone (Diane Keaton) or Amy Stone (Rachel McAdams).



“You probably know the movie better than I do, I’ve only seen it once,” she told Vulture. “My guess is that the mother remains the most important person, the person whose approval you most need. I think that family, when they circled the wagons, is very intense and formidable combatants, but the gravitas of a mother kind of eclipses [anyone else].”



During the conversation, the 53-year-old actress was also asked about filming the infamous scene in which she ends up covered in breakfast strata, a runny egg dish. And it turns out, getting this sequence right meant Parker had to endure hours of wearing eggs!



“I know we had a bunch of costumes ready,” she explained of the scene’s preparations. “We did it a lot because it was covered from a bunch of different angles… I was absolutely completely covered with it. I recall going in for coverage, and having to stay covered in it. Like, I couldn’t clean up. I had to stay because they were going in for tighter shots, and we couldn’t try to re-create how it had spilled on me. I spent many, many hours staying in that outfit.”



“I love that stuff. I love falling,” she added. “I love all the physical stuff. I love props. For me, the more real all that can be, the better the work is, the better I feel like I’m actually having the experience, so I don’t want anyone else to do it for me. I don’t care if I’m covered in some Swedish egg casserole or whatever that was. I definitely know that I was the last of the day. I know that they covered me last. I spent many hours in some version of that, but it didn’t really bother me.”

Later, Parker admitted that it might be time for her to break out The Family Stone, at the very least so her twin 9-year-old daughters, Marion and Tabitha, can discover the holiday classic.



“Maybe I should watch it again,” she said. “Maybe my daughters would love it.”



