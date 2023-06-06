When it comes to altering her face, Kim Cattrall is changing her tune. Despite making past comments about being scared of becoming unrecognizable due to cosmetic procedures, Cattrall admits that she has amended her outlook as she's gotten older.

"I probably said that in my 40s! I’m in my 60s now and I’m all about battling ageing in every way I can," the 66-year-old Glamorous star tells The Times. "There are so many other alternatives now, treatments that stimulate your own body to fight ageing. There are fillers, Botox, there’s so many different things that you can investigate and try and see if it’s for you."

Cattrall still thinks it's important to "look like you," adding that she encourages people to find "the right surgeon."

In the interview, the Sex and the City star also talks about visiting a surgeon's office and realizing everyone in the waiting room looked like the surgeon's girlfriend.

"I thought, this is what he does, he does this woman. But I want to look like the best version of myself. So, whatever I can do -- because thankfully I have funds to do so," she explains to the British outlet.

Cattrall -- who played powerhouse PR rep Samantha Jones on Sex and the City and who recently confirmed she'll be reprising the role in the reboot, And Just Like That -- adds, "It’s not just a vanity thing. I play a certain kind of woman who looks a certain kind of way. And professionally I am looking after myself."

The actress' Sex and the City character had several procedures done on the show, and openly talked about Botox, chemical peels and breast enhancements. It was recently announced that despite her ongoing rift with the franchise, Cattrall filmed a brief cameo for the reboot, And Just Like That, back in March.

Cattrall reportedly shot only one scene for the episode and filmed her scene in one day back in March, Variety reported. According to the New York Post -- who were the first to break the news of the cameo on May 31 -- her appearance was such a tightly kept secret that her name didn't appear on the call-sheet and they took extra precautions to keep it under wraps.

Last week, Cattrall broke her silence about the news by paying homage to her iconic character. The actress took to Instagram and shared the headline that shocked Sex and the City fans, along with a photo of herself in character.

Cattrall simply captioned the post, "Happy Pride 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🌈….." to honor the start of Pride Month in June.

