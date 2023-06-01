After previously disavowing the Sex and the City spinoff series, And Just Like That..., Kim Cattrall is set to make a surprise cameo this season, and she's speaking out.

Cattrall will reprise her beloved character, Samantha Jones, for the first time since the 2010 film, Sex and The City 2. The main question on everyone's mind is how showrunner Michael Patrick King convinced her to return, and if she's still embroiled in drama with her former co-star and AJLT... lead, Sarah Jessica Parker.

While the alleged feud came to light just a few years ago, it has fascinated fans ever since and led to her character being written out of the show -- although not killed off -- when And Just Like That... was picked up in 2021.

In light of the unexpected casting news, ET is looking back at the years-long public drama between Cattrall and Parker to examine when things went south, and what both actresses have said about the headline-grabbing drama ever since.

2004 -- Money Issues

When Sex and the City was shooting its final season, Cattrall sat down for a chat on the British talk show, Friday Night With Jonathan Ross, and vented a bit about the financial elements that led to the show ending after six seasons. Cattrall claimed at the time, "I felt after six years it was time for all of us to participate in the financial windfall of Sex and the City. When they didn’t seem keen on that I thought it was time to move on."

King also claimed, in an interview in August 2018, that tensions ran high between the stars of the show -- Cattrall, Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristen Davis -- from early on in the series. King recalled that Parker was the biggest star when the show began, and was paid accordingly. However, as the show took off, the other three co-leads felt this to be unfair.

"The show doesn’t exist if Sarah Jessica wasn't the blond star of the show, that’s No. 1. Kim was not at the height of her career, Kristin was under her in terms of notability, Cynthia was a theater actress -- and their contracts reflected that status," King said, at the time. "As the show progressed, the characters, everybody grew, it became a family... Kristin, Cynthia and Sarah Jessica became one group, and Kim never joined mentally."

2009 -- A State(ment) of Denial

One year after the release of the first Sex and the City film, Parker opened up to Elle Magazine and denied that she had any ill will toward Cattrall at all. When asked about rumors of behind-the-scenes tension, Parker said, "I don't think anybody wants to believe that I love Kim. I adore her. I wouldn't have done the movie without her. Didn't and wouldn't."

In January 2010, while speaking with The Daily Mail in a profile piece, Cattrall echoed Parker's sentiments and had nothing but praise for her longtime co-star.

"I think Sarah was right -- people don’t want to believe that we get on. They have too much invested in the idea of two strong, successful women fighting with each other. It makes for juicy gossip and copy. The truth of us being friends and getting along and happily doing our jobs together is nowhere near as newsworthy," Cattrall stated. "I think Sarah is fantastic. She is a born leader and she guides the crew and the cast in such a strong but gentle way. She and I are sick of this. It’s exhausting talking about it, and a real bore."

2016 -- Shooting Down Drama Rumors

Parker sat down for an interview with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show in October 2016 and said that she found the reports of on-set feuding with Cattrall to be sexist and offensive.

"It used to really confound me and really upset me, because we were part of a family [with fellow HBO hit] The Sopranos, and nobody ever questioned the relationships of the men on that show, and nobody ever said to them, 'Did you hang out this weekend with each other?' or, 'Did you give each other Christmas presents?'" she points out. "These were people that I grew to love and admire, and was every day perfect, and were people desperately, hopelessly in love with each other? No, but this was a family of people who needed each other, and relied upon each other, and loved each other. And this sort of narrative, this ongoing catfight, it really upset me for a very long time."

Two months earlier, Parker celebrated Cattrall's birthday with a swooning Instagram post, in which she wrote, "Happy birthday you beauty @kimcattrall. Sending love and the very best for a perfectly marvelous, joyous, healthy and adventure filled birthday year. Your ol' pal, fellow mischief maker and 'sister' Sj xxx."

January 2017 -- 'SatC 3' Hopes Dashed

Cattrall didn't mince words in 2017 when she revealed that she had shut down any questions about her involvement in a third Sex and the City movie the year before, and had moved on from playing the character -- points she would elaborate on in great detail as she was asked about it repeatedly for the years to come.

In January 2017, she told ET, of nixing the plans for a third film, "I hate to be a spoilsport, but what would the next story be? ... The reality of what [a third movie] would be -- there's nothing concrete. There's no script, there's no idea."

According to Parker, however, there was a story and a script. "It's over... we're not doing it," she told Extra shortly thereafter. "I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie."

October 2017 -- Cattrall Calls Out Parker

However, the reports of drama and tension escalated quickly during an interview in October 2017 with Piers Morgan. Cattrall insisted that she's been saying all along that there wouldn't and shouldn't be a SATC 3 movie. "At this very moment, it’s quite extraordinary to get any kind of negative press about something that I’ve been saying for almost a year," she noted.

"This is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City, specifically Sarah Jessica Parker in that I think she could have been nicer," she expressed to Morgan, referring to Parker's comments about disappointing fans. "I really think she could have been nicer... I don’t know what her issue is, I never have."

She also told Morgan that she didn't care if the other actresses signed on for a third film without her, and suggested recasting her part.

"I want them to make the movie, if that’s what they want to do. It’s a great part," she said of her character. "I played it past the finish line and then some and I loved it and another actress should play it... Maybe they could make it an African American Samantha Jones or a Hispanic Samantha Jones -- or bring in another character. ...This is what I really believe that this franchise needs, another point of view and this could be it."

In the interview, Cattrall also admitted that she and the cast have never been more than work associates, explaining, "We’ve never been friends. We‘ve been colleagues and in some ways, it’s a very healthy place to be because then you have a clear line between your professional life and relationship and your personal."

"They all have children and I am 10 years older, and since, specifically, the series ended, I have been spending most of my time outside of New York, so, I don’t see them," the actress continued. "The common ground that we had was the series, and the series is over."

January 2018 -- A 'Heartbroken' Parker

Parker appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and the late-night host and the actress' longtime friend wasn’t afraid to ask her some of the tougher questions surrounding the Sex and the City drama, and how she felt about Cattrall's comments that they were never friends.

"Just heartbroken,” admitted Parker. "I found it very upsetting because that’s not the way I recall our experience. It’s sad, but I always think that what ties us together was this singular experience. It was a professional experience but it became personal because it was years and years of our lives, so I hope that that eclipses anything that’s been recently spoken. That many years spent doing something so special that people had a connection with it is such a privilege."

February 2018 -- Lashing Out

Tragically, Cattrall suffered a painful loss when her brother, Chris Cattrall, died by suicide in February 2018. Parker -- like many other famous friends and colleagues -- sent Cattrall "love and condolences" over Instagram. However, according to Cattrall, her comment did more harm than good, and she took to Instagram to air her grievances very publicly.

"I don't need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker," Cattrall posted on Instagram. She added in the caption, "My Mom asked me today 'When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?' Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now," she continued. "Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona."

Just four days earlier, Cattrall thanked "my fans, friends, and my #SexandtheCity colleagues for the outpouring of support." Cynthia Nixon was among those who left well wishes on her Instagram.

April 2018 -- Redefining the Drama

In an interview with Vulture, Parker denied that she played a part in the tensions between herself and Cattrall, sharing, "I’d just like to remind everybody that there is no catfight... I have never uttered an unkind, unsupportive, unfriendly word, so I would love to redefine it... I’ve always held Kim’s work in high regard and always appreciative of her contributions. If she chooses not to do the third movie, there’s not a lot I can do to change her mind and we must respect it. That’s the only thing I’ve ever said about it, you know?"

February 2022 -- Parker Shuts It Down

After the release and success of the first season of And Just Like That... -- where Cattrall's Samantha Jones is revealed to have moved out of the country and still communicates with Carrie Bradshaw via text message -- Parker spoke with Variety in February 2022 and said that she would not be OK with Cattrall reprising her role as Samantha.

"I don't think I would, because I think there's just too much public history of feelings on her part that she's shared," Parker said. "I haven't participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know."

Parker says they never asked Cattrall to be part of And Just Like That given her previous public comments. "We didn't go to Kim for this, you know," she noted. "After we didn't do the third [Sex and the City] movie and the studio couldn't meet what she wanted to do, we have to hear her and listen to her and what was important to her. It didn't fit into what was important or needed for us."

May 2022 -- Cattrall Explains Her Departure

Three months after Parker's remarks, Cattrall spoke with Variety about leaving behind the character of Samantha, and explained, "It's a great wisdom to know when enough is enough... I also didn't want to compromise what the show was to me."

She says that after the second SATC movie, "Everything in me went, 'I'm done.'"

While she had already decided not to play Samantha again, the 66-year-old actress noted, "I was never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did -- on social media."

Addressing Parker's remarks about her not being OK with Cattrall returning to play Samantha, Cattrall said, "Well, it would never happen anyway. So nobody has to worry about that."

June 2022 -- Parker Denies Any 'Fight'

During a candid conversation on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, Parker once again reiterated her claims that the so-called "feud" was entirely one-sided and it was unfair to portray her as being combative in the drama with Cattrall.

"I just want to say one thing, because you've allowed me this opportunity: it's so painful for people to keep talking about this 'catfight' -- a 'fight,' a 'fight,' a 'fight.' I've never uttered fighting words in my life about anybody that I've worked with -- ever," she said. "There is not a 'fight' going on. There has been no public dispute or spat or conversations or allegations made by me or anybody on my behalf. I wouldn't do it. That is not the way I would have it. So I just wish that they would stop calling this a 'catfight' or an 'argument,' because it doesn't reflect [reality]. There has been one person talking."

"There were just a lot of public conversations about how she felt about the show," Parker tells THR. "I've spent a lot of years working really hard to always be decent to everybody on the set, to take care of people, to be responsible to and for people, both my employers and the people that I feel I'm responsible for as a producer of the show. And there just isn't anyone else who's ever talked about me this way."

May 2023 -- Samantha's Comeback

ET confirmed on May 31 that Cattrall will be reprising her beloved role for the season 2 finale of And Just Like That... Cattrall is set to appear in a cliffhanger finale for the second season. Cattrall reportedly shot only one scene for the episode and filmed her scene in one day back in March, Variety reports. Not much is known about what happens in the scene, or its implications for Cattrall's participation in possible future seasons.

June 2023 -- Cattrall Breaks Her Silence

Following the surprising news that she's making a cameo in the Sex and the City revival, Cattrall broke her silence by paying homage to her iconic character.

On June 1, the 66-year-old actress took to Instagram and shared the headline that sent shockwaves around the SATC universe, which revealed she'll appear on Max's And Just Like That... as Samantha Jones for a cameo.

Cattrall simply captioned the post, "Happy Pride 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🌈….." to honor the start of Pride Month.

It's not lost on fans that Cattrall's character -- a serial dater with an unfulfilling appetite for young men -- actually slowed her roll and settled down in season 4 of the hit HBO series, albeit briefly, with an artist named Maria Reyes. When she revealed this to her friends while out at dinner ("Yes ladies, I'm a lesbian"), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) concluded, "I don't think she's a lesbian. I think she just ran out of men."

Season 2 of And Just Like That... officially debuts on Max on June 22.

