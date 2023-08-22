Sixty-seven and fabulous! Kim Cattrall is celebrating her birthday just days ahead of her highly anticipated cameo on the season 2 finale of And Just Like That.

The actress, who portrayed sex-positive PR agent Samantha Jones in the Sex and the City franchise, posted several photos of herself on her big day.

First sharing a snap of herself in a striped shirt and leggings sitting regally on a stone throne with her hands on two lion carvings, Cattrall captioned the image, "'Imagine where you will be and it will be so..' ❤️💋."

The quote comes from the 2000 Oscar-winning film, Gladiator.

Cattrall later reshared the same image along with a pic of herself holding up what appears to be two brownies with birthday candles in them. She set the images to The Beatles' song "Birthday."

The special occasion comes just days ahead of Cattrall's teased cameo on Max's Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That. After it was previously reported that Cattrall filmed a brief scene where Samantha Jones is on a phone call with Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) in the season 2 finale, the series teased the appearance in the trailer for this week's episode, showing Carrie looking at her phone as the name Samantha pops up.

Cattrall previously starred in the SATC franchise for all six seasons and the two subsequent films. However, she seemed to have some tension with Parker, calling out her co-star and the franchise numerous times.

In June, Cattrall admitted that she'll "never say goodbye" to her SATC character.

"I don't think I'll ever say goodbye to Samantha. She's like a lot of other characters that I've done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters," Cattrall shared with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the Today show. "She gave me so much, and I'm so appreciative of her."

When asked about returning for a possible season 3 of And Just Like That, Cattrall replied, "That's as far as I'm going to go."

In addition to Parker, original SATC stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis star in And Just Like That as their characters, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York Goldenblatt. The season 2 finale of And Just Like That begins streaming Thursday on Max.

