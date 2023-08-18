Samantha Jones' return to the Sex and the City universe is almost here. In a promo for the season 2 finale of And Just Like That, Kim Cattrall's long-awaited franchise appearance is teased.

The preview for the Michael Patrick King-led series begins with Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) telling Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) that he's "been thinking of nothing but you for all these years."

Elsewhere, Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) pays a visit to Steve Brady (David Eigenberg), Anthony Marentino (Mario Cantone) wants to talk to Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis) and Harry Goldenblatt (Evan Handler) "about losing his a** virginity," and exes Miranda and Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) do their best not to ruin Carrie's dinner party.

It's the last shot of the promo that is sure to get fans talking, though, as it shows Carrie smiling as she picks up a call from Samantha.

Cattrall's cameo was revealed back in May, shocking many fans given the rumored rift between the actress and Parker. Earlier in the show's season, Cattrall made a subtle appearance in the show when Charlotte was going through old photos and came across one of Samantha and the other ladies.

The real cameo, however, will come in the show's season 2 finale, which will air Aug. 24 on Max.

"I was really excited about the idea," Parker previously told ET of Cattrall's upcoming appearance. "I thought it was a really good idea and I was thrilled that we could make it happen and that it worked for her and it's just really nice to see. It's really nice. I was really pleased."

While Samantha has remained alive on the show through text messages up to this point, Parker said "it was a really nice idea to put a face to the text, really in large part to celebrate the 25 years" of Sex and the City.

Cattrall addressed her highly anticipated return during an appearance on Today With Hoda & Jenna, telling the co-hosts, "I don't think I'll ever say goodbye to Samantha. She's like a lot of other characters that I've done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much, and I'm so appreciative of her."

