Spoilers ahead! If you haven't seen the season 2 premiere of And Just Like That on Max, proceed with caution.

Though the season 2 premiere of And Just Like That started with Elton John and Britney Spears' "Hold Me Closer," it really would have been more appropriate for episode two considering the A-list guest stars. In the words of Phoebe Buffay, "Hold me closer, Tony Danza!"

On Thursday, Max dropped the first two episodes of the Sex and the City spinoff series.

And though the start to the sophomore season was rather tame, the second episode did feature two standout guest appearances.

Tony Danza was cast as himself playing the father of Ché Diaz (Sara Ramirez) in a pilot of the nonbinary comedian's life.

Danza doesn't disappoint with Ché's girlfriend, Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), cracking a Who's the Boss? joke and the actor claiming his fans are referred to as the "Danza-Lions."

Danza insists upon his character being Italian despite Ché's background as Mexican-Irish.

"I've come too far to get canceled now!" Danza declares.

But Tony's not the only memorable celebrity cameo. After Miranda loses her phone while helping to clean up the ocean with an environmental group (because what else is there to do in California?), Ché sends someone to come pick her up.

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

That someone is Lyle (Oliver Hudson), who reveals himself to be Ché's husband.

"We were married, technically we still are," Lyle tells a shocked Miranda.

Later Miranda confronts Ché about the lack of information, saying, "I had no idea you're actually married."

"Technically, yeah we're both such slackers we never got around to it," Ché argues.

"Ché, I don't know who you are," Miranda insists.

Nixon previously opened up to ET about Miranda's season 2 struggles, sharing, "Yeah, I think that Miranda just keeps hitting these things where she feels like I feel this incredible connection to this person but actually what do I really know about this person other than [the fact that] we have chemistry?"

Showrunner Michael Patrick King also opened up to ET about casting Hudson in the role.

"I kept thinking like, who would Ché be with? It would have to be somebody cool, and open and relaxed and sexy," King mused. "I mean, say those words, if you type those words into AI, Oliver Hudson's face will come up."

While Miranda is sorting things out, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) is navigating her casual relationship with her podcast producer, Franklyn (Ivan Hernandez). Regulating their romance to just Thursday hookups, Carrie and Franklyn find themselves in awkward territory while trying to rewrite a vaginal wellness commercial for the podcast.

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Franklyn makes a "W.A.P"/Cardi B reference that leaves the former columnist announcing, "I'm Carrie B, and I don't speak like that."

And when the podcast is canceled, Franklyn decides to end their podcasters with benefits relationship.

"Thank you for the sex in the city, double entendre intended," Carrie tells him.

Meanwhile Charlotte York Goldenblatt's (Kristin Davis) daughter, Lily (Cathy Ang), has decided to hone her piano skills (maybe not the best idea considering the last time she had a recital a man died) and try out a new keyboard. She sells her designer Chanel dress, among others, begging the question, does this teenager have a better wardrobe than Serena Van Der Woodsen?

Lily earns herself the nickname "Lily Eilish" when she debuts her moody new track, "The Power of Privilege," which is about as cringey as it sounds.

As for the other women, there's not much going on, apart from Nya Wallace (Karen Pittman) ending her estranged marriage to Andre Rashad (LeRoy McClain) with a triumphant "bonfire of the beanies" after catching him "songwriting" in his hotel room with a backup musician.

Here's hoping that future episodes will feature more substance and less soulful teen angst tracks.

New episodes of And Just Like That stream Thursdays on Max.

