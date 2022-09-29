Anderson Cooper Reveals Son Wyatt's Sweet Daily Tradition With His Younger Brother Sebastian
Anderson Cooper Announces He's Welcomed a Second Baby!
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Celebrate 5 Years Together on ‘Live…
Kelly Ripa Opens Up About Mark Consuelos and Career in New Book …
Hailey Bieber Details Her Sex Life With Justin Bieber: From Posi…
Hailey Bieber Sends Message to Selena Gomez Fans After Years of …
D23 Expo: Anthony Mackie Gives ‘Captain America: New World Order…
David A. Arnold, Comedian and Netflix Star, Dead at 54
Alec Baldwin Bracing for Charges in 'Rust' Movie Set Shooting | …
'90 Day Fiance's Bilal and Shaeeda Respond to Criticism That He'…
Jimmy Kimmel Praises Quinta Brunson After Her Big Emmys Win (Exc…
Gabrielle Union Shares 'Bring It On' Sequel Update at Hollywood …
'The Talk's Sheryl Underwood on Her 90-Lb. Weight-Loss and Seaso…
Leonardo DiCaprio 'Spending Time' With Gigi Hadid Following Cami…
Tim Allen on Bringing Back 'The Santa Clause' and Daughter Joini…
'The Mandalorian's Amy Sedaris Reacts to Fan Love for Her Charac…
Emmys 2022: All the Must-See Moments
Wendy Williams Enters Wellness Facility to Treat ‘Overall Health…
Naomi Watts Reacts to Bestie Nicole Kidman’s Viral AMC Intro (Ex…
Behind the Scenes of the 'NCIS' and 'NCIS: Hawaii' Crossover (Ex…
Anderson Cooper is opening up about his most important job -- being a dad to sons, Wyatt, 2, and 7-month-old Sebastian. The 55-year-old CNN anchor was a guest on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday and shared some sweet details about the brother's relationship.
"It's going great," Cooper said, noting that he was "very concerned" about how his toddler would adjust to being a big brother. "I had this whole thing where I got attacked because I sort of intimated to you that Wyatt and I were kind of mocking Sebastian when he cried," he told Colbert.
"Wyatt's great," he continued. "I wake up Wyatt first, and then he wants to come with me to wake up Sebastian, and he likes to get into Sebastian's crib. He has this thing now -- I don't know where it came from -- where he's like, 'I want to smell Sebastian, I want to smell the baby.' And I say, 'Smell the baby.' And he smells the baby's head. And every time he says the same thing, 'He smells like an angel,' and I'm like, 'Are you from a Christmas special?'"
Cooper announced the arrival of Sebastian during a February broadcast of his CNN show, saying, "I wanted to start out with some good news, which also happens to be very personal news."
"These are the pictures I showed of Wyatt then, taken just days after he was born. This is Wyatt today. He is nearly 22 months old," he continued, showing images of his eldest son. "He is sweet, funny, and the greatest joy of my life. If he looks particularly happy in this picture, it's because he now has a baby brother. His name is Sebastian and I would like you to meet him."
More recently, Cooper gushed over fatherhood in an Instagram post for Father's Day, sharing that the day used to be a sad one for him, since he had lost his dad when he was just 10 years old, but now that he has two children, the holiday means the world to him.
“For much of my life, Father’s Day was the day I avoided, pretending it didn’t exist, or that I’d forgotten what day it was,” he wrote alongside a series of pictures of Wyatt eating ice cream. "The pain of remembering was just too great. The loss of my dad, who died when I was ten, was so painful, and still is at times. But today I celebrated Father’s Day, remembering my dad, Wyatt, with little Wyatt and Sebastian and their Papa, Benjamin. I can’t believe how lucky I am.”
RELATED CONTENT:
Andy Cohen Confronts Anderson Cooper About Parenting Experiences
Anderson Cooper Says Richard Gere Was Part of His Sexual Awakening
Anderson Cooper Shares New Pics of Son