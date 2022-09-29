Anderson Cooper is opening up about his most important job -- being a dad to sons, Wyatt, 2, and 7-month-old Sebastian. The 55-year-old CNN anchor was a guest on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday and shared some sweet details about the brother's relationship.

"It's going great," Cooper said, noting that he was "very concerned" about how his toddler would adjust to being a big brother. "I had this whole thing where I got attacked because I sort of intimated to you that Wyatt and I were kind of mocking Sebastian when he cried," he told Colbert.

"Wyatt's great," he continued. "I wake up Wyatt first, and then he wants to come with me to wake up Sebastian, and he likes to get into Sebastian's crib. He has this thing now -- I don't know where it came from -- where he's like, 'I want to smell Sebastian, I want to smell the baby.' And I say, 'Smell the baby.' And he smells the baby's head. And every time he says the same thing, 'He smells like an angel,' and I'm like, 'Are you from a Christmas special?'"

Cooper announced the arrival of Sebastian during a February broadcast of his CNN show, saying, "I wanted to start out with some good news, which also happens to be very personal news."

"These are the pictures I showed of Wyatt then, taken just days after he was born. This is Wyatt today. He is nearly 22 months old," he continued, showing images of his eldest son. "He is sweet, funny, and the greatest joy of my life. If he looks particularly happy in this picture, it's because he now has a baby brother. His name is Sebastian and I would like you to meet him."

More recently, Cooper gushed over fatherhood in an Instagram post for Father's Day, sharing that the day used to be a sad one for him, since he had lost his dad when he was just 10 years old, but now that he has two children, the holiday means the world to him.

“For much of my life, Father’s Day was the day I avoided, pretending it didn’t exist, or that I’d forgotten what day it was,” he wrote alongside a series of pictures of Wyatt eating ice cream. "The pain of remembering was just too great. The loss of my dad, who died when I was ten, was so painful, and still is at times. But today I celebrated Father’s Day, remembering my dad, Wyatt, with little Wyatt and Sebastian and their Papa, Benjamin. I can’t believe how lucky I am.”

RELATED CONTENT:

Andy Cohen Confronts Anderson Cooper About Parenting Experiences

Anderson Cooper Says Richard Gere Was Part of His Sexual Awakening

Anderson Cooper Shares New Pics of Son

Kelly Ripa Talks Empty Nesting and Playing Aunt to Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper's Sons (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery