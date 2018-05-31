Andrea Constand Recalls Being Drugged and Sexually Assaulted by Bill Cosby in First TV Interview

Andrea Constand is speaking out publicly for the first time about an incident with Bill Cosby that occurred more than 14 years ago.

Late last month, Cosby was found guilty on three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault stemming from a 2004 case involving Constand, a former employee at his alma mater, Temple University. The jury reached the verdict in court in Norristown, Pennsylvania, during a retrial. The 80-year-old comedian now faces a 30-year prison sentence.

Following the verdict, Constand, 45, describes the night she was sexually assaulted by Cosby in an interview for Dateline, which aired in part on Thursday's Today show.

"He had three blue pills in his hand and he put his hand out. 'I said 'What are those?'" Constand recalls to NBC News reporter Kate Snow. "He said, 'They'll help you relax.'"

When Constand asked what sort of pills they were, she says Cosby told her they were "your friends."

As for why she agreed to take them, she tells Snow, "I took them because I trusted that they would make me feel a little more relaxed."

"You trusted him?" Snow asks. "I did," Constand replies.

Constand says upon taking the pills, she started to slur her words and had trouble walking. That's when she says Cosby escorted her to a couch where he sexually assaulted her.

"My mind is saying, 'Move your hands, kick, I don't want this, why is this person doing this?'" she remembers thinking to herself. "I was limp. I was a limp noodle."

Constand continues, "I was in and out of consciousness. I was crying out inside, in my throat, in my mind, for this to stop. I couldn't do anything."

While on Today, Snow explained what Constand thought ahead of hearing Cosby's guilty verdict read aloud in court last month. "For the verdict, she told [me] she had come to peace with this and was sitting in the courtroom thinking, 'Whatever way this goes I am going to be OK with it,'" said Snow. "She didn't react much when the verdict was read, she describes to me hearing those words 'guilty, guilty, guilty' on three counts and feeling stunned and feeling some level of redemption."

Snow's full interview with Constand airs Friday on Dateline.

