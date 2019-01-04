Andrea Savage is back!

The 45-year-old writer, producer and actress returns as a fun-loving mom navigating life’s many ups and downs in I’m Sorry. Season two of the half-hour series begins Jan. 9 on truTV. Ahead of its premiere, ET has an exclusive first look, watch the clip below to see Savage in action.

“I’m a mom, and I can tell you we’re not boring, we’re not sexless and always making the right decisions. And so, I just want to show what I’m talking about. I’ve got so many fun stories,” Savage told ET last year. “My character is mostly influenced by me. I tried to keep it real and how I actually acted in situations. It’s pretty close to home.”

Savage says one of her biggest rewards is being able to create a character that she believes is a role model. Andrea is not perfect by any means, but “she’s a good person who has good relationships with her family and friends … She’s not trying to be a d**k, and she’s never trying to take someone down.”

I’m Sorry is executive produced by Savage, Joey Slamon, A24's Ravi Nandan, Gloria Sanchez's Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell and Adam McKay, and Lonely Island’s Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer.

