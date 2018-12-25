Looks like Andrew Garfield and Rita Ora are celebrating the holidays with new love.

The rumored couple was spotted together for the first time while out and about in London's Primrose Hill district on Sunday. Reports that the pair was dating sparked last month, though neither has addressed their relationship. ET has previously reached out to their reps for comment.

Garfield, 35, and Ora, 28, definitely looked to be a couple during their pre-Christmas outing, however, as they cuddled close while doing some shopping. Ora bundled up in an over-sized coat, a black hat and matching boots, while Garfield looked casual in a long tan coat, baseball cap and Converse.

Garfield, who dated Emma Stone from 2011 to 2015, was most recently romantically linked to Jessica Jones actress Susie Abromeit, as the two were photographed showing plenty of PDA in Malibu in September. Ora, meanwhile, split from boyfriend Andrew Watt this fall. She's previously dated Rob Kardashian, Calvin Harris and Travis Barker.

Ora opened up to ET about her love life earlier this year -- and dished on her not-so-secret crush. Watch below.

