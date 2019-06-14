Andrew Garfield Films a Nude Scene on the Streets of Hollywood

Andrew Garfield is stripping down for his new role.

The 35-year-old actor was recently seen on the streets of Hollywood filming his upcoming flick, Mainstream. Fans who spotted Garfield were given quite a lot to look at as he was completely nude, save a sock, prosthetic penis and sneakers.

In a video obtained by one fan, Garfield -- who's sporting a bleach-blonde 'do -- can be seen walking naked with his hands handcuffed behind his back as he's led away by a police officer. As soon as the scene wraps, which it does to applause thanks to the crowd of fans and crew watching, a woman rushes over to hand Garfield a robe.

Another part of the video shows Garfield walking around the set and talking to crew members in a printed robe.

andrew garfield walking around naked with bleached hair yup cant wait to see his new movie pic.twitter.com/2U8iCmZLuG — lou (@christiansbale) June 14, 2019

Nakedness isn't Garfield's only unusual costume for Mainstream, which is being directed by Gia Coppola. Earlier in the week, the Amazing Spider-Man star was spotted wearing a rat costume and holding up a painting on set for the flick, which also stars Colleen Camp, Jason Schwartzman, Maya Hawke, Johnny Knoxville and Nat Wolff.

According to the logline, the movie follows three lovers that struggle to preserve their identities as they form an eccentric love triangle within the fast-moving modern world.

Splash News

In addition to Mainstream, Garfield is also set to star in upcoming flicks The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Instrumental. In the former, Garfield will star alongside Jessica Chastain as televangelists, while he'll play acclaimed concert pianist James Rhodes in the latter.

Watch the video below for more on Garfield.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Andrew Garfield and Rita Ora Spotted Together for the First Time Since Dating Rumors

Andrew Garfield Shows PDA With 'Jessica Jones' Star Susie Abromeit

Stephen Colbert Reveals Which 'Late Show' Guest Was a 'Really Good' Kisser

Related Gallery