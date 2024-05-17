Andy Cohen is shutting down dating rumors about him and John Mayer -- again.

On Friday's episode of Cohen's Daddy Diaries Podcast, he defended his friendship with Mayer and praised the singer for recently slamming romance rumors.

"This should now put an end to anyone asking us, 'What's the deal with you two?" the Bravo star said.

The 55-year-old explained why the constant questioning about a romantic relationship between him and Mayer, 46, is offensive and downright "demeaning."

"It is demeaning to ask a gay guy about being friends with a straight guy," Cohen said. "It does assume a gay guy can't be friends with a straight person without them having sex."

The Watch What Happens Live host applauded Mayer for rejecting the rumors head-on in an email sent to The Hollywood Reporter, which the outlet published last week.

"Thank you, John, for going on the record about that," Cohen said. "I thought it was really, really cool."

THR's co-editor-in-chief, Maer Roshan, had asked Cohen about the "intense speculation" surrounding their friendship for a cover story.

"People seem dubious that a straight rock star can have a close platonic relationship with a gay TV personality," Roshan suggested.

Cohen replied, "Let them speculate! I honestly love John Mayer, and he loves me. But because we're so affectionate toward each other, people don't know what box to put that in. They assume we're sleeping with each other, which we are most definitely not."

But Cohen's longtime BFF didn't brush off the question so quickly.

"I think that to suggest that people are dubious of a friendship like mine and Andy's is to undermine the public's ability to accept and understand diversity in all facets of culture, be it in art or in real life," the musician wrote to Roshan. "I'd like to think they're sophisticated enough to see a relationship like ours without assuming it must include a sexual component. That turns the concept of being gay into an ignorantly two-dimensional one, which I know you know it's not. I don't question that at all."

Mayer continued, "I love intelligent discourse — as I hope you'll find this email to be — but I bristle at your selectively flimsy logic meant to coax an answer, when the premise itself is so deeply flawed, and quite possibly not even quantitatively true."

"Quite simply, if someone is dubious of a platonic relationship between a straight man and a gay man, I don't think that shallow a view deserves clarification by anyone with self respect, be it Andy or your publication," he concluded. "Reinforcing the idea that any gay/straight relationship needs qualification that it's not sexual devoids everyone involved of their dignity."

Mayer and Cohen have been friends for more than a decade. Rumors that the two are romantically involved came after a viral interview last year, when Cohen "flippantly and offhandedly" said that the two "love each other."

