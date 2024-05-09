Andy Cohen Cleared of Misconduct Allegations, Bravo Rep Says

Bravo has announced that "an outside investigation" cleared Andy Cohen of misconduct claims in the wake of allegations brought forward by Brandi Glanville and Leah McSweeney.

A spokesperson for Bravo tells ET that an "outside investigation into the recent allegations made by Brandi Glanville and Leah McSweeney against Andy Cohen has now been completed, and the claims were found to be unsubstantiated."

The spokesperson also shared that Cohen's popular show, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, currently in its 21st season, has been renewed. Cohen being cleared of any misconduct comes nearly three months after Glanville accused the Bravo host of sending her a video in which he made sexually suggestive comments. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star had a legal team write a letter to NBCUniversal, Warner Bros. and Shed Media, claiming the video "was an extraordinary abuse of power."

That same day, Cohen took to social media and explained that "the video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi. It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi's response clearly communicated she was in on the joke. That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize."

That same month, McSweeney sued Cohen and Bravo, claiming discrimination and that the Bravo shows "are run by people who create a dangerous work environment, encourage substance abuse to artificially create drama and cynically prey on the vulnerabilities of their employees."

The Real Housewives of New York City alum had also claimed in her 104-page complaint that network brass "drool over the mishaps and misfortunes of the women including myself." She also claimed the workplace was fueled by "toxicity, alcoholism and pain are not only expected but encouraged and facilitated."

A rep for Cohen told ET, "The claims against Andy are completely false." Cohen then took things a step further when in March he demanded an apology from McSweeney and referred to her lawsuit as "littered with false, offensive, and defamatory statements."

In the letter his legal team sent to McSweeney, Cohen's lawyer stated that "virtually every" allegation made by McSweeney is "categorically false," and it specifically demands that her accusation that Cohen uses cocaine is "immediately" retracted and withdrawn.

McSweeney's attorney, Sarah M. Matz, of Adelman Matz P.C., responded to the letter in a statement to ET saying her client would not be intimidated by Cohen's "attempt to discredit" McSweeney. Matz added, "We do not intend to litigate this matter in the press, and if Mr. Cohen wants to address Ms. McSweeney's claims, we suggest he do so in Court, not in a letter for the press."

More recently, Cohen addressed the swirling controversies and lawsuits surrounding the iconic reality franchise he executive produces, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "I know what the truth is and I know how I've conducted myself, and I walk tall every day on that."

