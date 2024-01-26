Caroline Manzo has filed a lawsuit against Bravo over an alleged "traumatic" incident with Brandi Glanville while on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in Morocco in early 2023.

According to court documents obtained by ET, the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum claims the incident that crossed the line took place sometime on Jan. 24, 2023 as they were filming the Housewives spinoff. Manzo also claims in court documents that a "clearly intoxicated" Glanville walked over to her that night on the couch, "spread Manzo's legs and leaned into Manzo. She then laid her head on Manzo's inner thigh."

Manzo says she pulled away and moved to the end of the couch. After establishing she's a mere five feet tall and Glanville is almost a foot taller than her, Manzo claims Glanville sat next to her on the couch and "proceeded to kiss Manzo with a closed mouth."

"Glanville then kissed Manzo again. Manzo was very uncomfortable," the court documents claim. "Glanville then proceeded to mount Manzo on the couch holding Manzo down with her body, forcibly squeezed Manzo's cheeks together and thrust her tongue in Manzo's mouth, while humping her."

Manzo claims she tried to push Glanville off, but alleges that "Glanville was restraining Manzo with her much greater weight, size and strength and was unable to free herself."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum recalled a sexual assault she experienced when she was seven years old, and alleged that "Glanville's sexual assault made all of those dormant and horrific memories immediately resurface."

The court documents state that Manzo "felt like she was seven years old and began to relive her previous sexual assaults in the context of this sexual assault. She was in a state of shock."

Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Later that evening while at the dinner table, Manzo claims Glanville followed her to the bathroom and then "Glanville started massaging [her] breasts." Manzo says she objected and told her, "I think it's time for you to leave" while adding, "I got abused."

Manzo claims she texted her husband and children that same evening to tell them about the alleged sexual assault. That same evening, Manzo claims she sobbed after two production heads asked her what happened in the bathroom. The next morning, on Jan. 25, 2023, Manzo claims she received a text message from Glanville, saying, "I'm sorry I made you feel uncomfortable." Manzo did not respond to the alleged text.

While Manzo mentions Glanville throughout the lawsuit, Manzo does not name her as a defendant. Instead, Manzo is suing Bravo, NBCUniversal, Peacock and Shed Media (the producers behind the show), claiming the defendants "regularly ply the Real Housewives cast with alcohol and cause them to become severely intoxicated, and then direct, encourage and/or allow them to sexually harass other cast members because that is good for ratings."

ET has reached out to NBC, Bravo's parent company, and a spokesperson had no comment on the lawsuit. TMZ was first to break news of the lawsuit.

Peacock, the platform that streams RHUGT and -- like Bravo -- is owned and operated by NBC, released a statement in February 2023 following the alleged incident that led to Manzo and Glanville exiting the series.

"The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously," representatives from both Peacock and Shed Media said in a statement to ET. "In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action."

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

The following month, in March 2023, Glanville broke her silence on the alleged incident that took place between her and Manzo while filming season 4 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. According to People, Glanville, 51, and Manzo, 62, exited the series at the end of January after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum allegedly took things too far with Manzo during a party, kissing her multiple times throughout the evening without her consent.

"It was unwanted," a source told the outlet. "And Caroline's distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi. Things escalated and physical boundaries allegedly were crossed that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable."

Glanville would later take to social media and make a number of statements, including that she and Manzo were "very intoxicated" during the alleged incident and that she'd like to see footage from that day of filming.

Then in April, Manzo appeared on the Two T’s in a Pod podcast and vowed "never" to go on another Girls Trip again because the alleged incident with Glanville in Morocco proved too traumatic.

"This is very traumatic for me," Manzo said at the time. "This is a really large onion with a lot of layers and I guess it will play out. That statement is disappointing to me. I don't want to talk too much about it because I'm going through a lot with it and I'm processing it all."

Glanville spoke to ET last month about her health complications, which she attributes to the sexual assault accusation against her by Manzo.

Glanville revealed that her physical nightmare began in August when her lips and face unexpectedly swelled up, accompanied by anaphylactic shock.

Jason Mendez/Getty Images

"I've had some health issues that have affected my ability to talk. My ability to taste food, my face basically would swell up, like I would have anaphylactic shock, go into anaphylactic shock constantly and I saw seven doctors and their answer to it was it was stress-induced angioedema," Glanville said.

Glanville was ultimately diagnosed with stress-induced angioedema, a condition where swelling occurs under the skin.

As for what went down in Morocco, Glanville would only say that the girls trips "are the Wild West" and that it's challenging to "work 19-hour days and be fueled with alcohol all day."

"No, they don't force you but they want you to and you want to please the producers. I think that you know when we're all exhausted and we're doing 20 events a day working 19 hours, fully wasted it's not a safe environment for any of us and that's what the girls trips are," she claimed.

Peacock had no comment on Glanville's claims, nor an update on when the Ultimate Girls Trip in Morocco will air.

