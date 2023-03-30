Brandi Glanville is breaking her silence on the alleged incident that took place between her and Caroline Manzo, while filming season 4 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. According to People, Glanville, 50 and Manzo, 51, exited the series at the end of January, after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum allegedly took things too far with Manzo during a party, kissing her multiple times throughout the evening without her consent.

"It was unwanted," a source told the outlet. "And Caroline's distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi. Things escalated and physical boundaries allegedly were crossed that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable."

Glanville took to Twitter Thursday to fire off several statements regarding the matter, in which she clarified that she will not be taking legal action against Peacock or "anyone else."

"I am not suing ANYONE not #Peacock or Anyone else for that matter," Glanville tweeted.

She then claimed that both she and Manzo were "very intoxicated" and said she'd like to see footage from that day of filming, which took place on the RHUGT's vacation to Marrakech, Morocco.

"I can speak on anything I want to speak on-it was at the end of an 18 hour Wrk day at our belly dancing party & I'd like to see footage on it before hand as both myself & Caroline were very intoxicated," she continued.

Glanville also slammed the narrative that she was inappropriate towards Manzo, and claimed that the network asked her to "bring the party" like she did on season 1 of the Peacock series.

"I'm f**king sick of this narrative.I was hired for a 2nd season of girls trip cuz they LOVED what I did on 1st season I was told to bring the party just like before & that's exactly what I did & I was punished for it," she wrote. "It feels like a f**king set up. It's BS & Caroline was fine."

Glanville continued, "Those are my statements. Yes I'm pissed off. Yes, this is been life f**king ruining and I'm not gonna be responding to anyone commenting 💗💗💗💗💗."

Glanville's tweets come nearly two months after Peacock released a statement about the reported incident that allegedly took place between the pair during the filming of season 4.

"The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously," representatives from both Peacock and Shed Media said in a statement to ET. "In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action."

Per People, a decision was made by production to report what allegedly happened to higher-ups. Filming continued that night and into the next morning when Glanville, a second source noted, was made aware of Manzo's feelings and apologized via text message. According to the outlet, a decision was made that afternoon to remove Glanville from the trip early. Later that night, Manzo decided she no longer wanted to film and exited the show on her own.

The reality TV star, who also appeared on the Peacock show, The Traitors, was also noticeably absent from the show's reunion amid the network's review.

While this is the first time Glanville has spoken out publicly on the matter, Manzo has yet to. ET has reached out to the pair's reps for comment.

