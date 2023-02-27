The teaser trailer for The Traitors reunion is here, and it promises lots of fighting amongst the cast. From accusing each other of shady gameplay to tears and even tearing down each other's fashion sense, The Traitors cast came to play, and seasoned reunion host Andy Cohen is not holding back when it comes to his questions.

Hosted by Alan Cumming, the unscripted competition series sees twenty contestants come together to complete a series of challenges with the objective of earning a cash prize. The catch? Three of the contestants coined "the traitors" will devise a plan to steal the prize from the other contestants coined "the faithful.”

Season one's cast includes Arie Luyendyk Jr., Brandi Glanville, Cirie Fields, Cody Calafiore, Kate Chastain, Kyle Cooke, Reza Farahan, Ryan Lochte, Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, Rachel Reilly, Christian De La Torre, Michael Davidson, Andie Thurmond, Quentin Jiles, Shelbe Rodriguez, Geraldine Moreno, Robert "Bam" Nieves, Anjelica Conti, Azra Valani, Amanda Clark.

While there was plenty of back-and-forth amongst season one's competitors, one player was noticeably absent -- Glanville. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum's absence comes amid Bravo's investigation into her alleged altercation with Caroline Manzo while filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Trip season 4, which was filming in Marrakech, Morocco, at the end of January.

According to People, Glanville, 50 and Manzo, 51, exited the series after Glanville allegedly took things too far with Manzo during a party, kissing her multiple times throughout the evening without her consent.

"It was unwanted," a source told the outlet. "And Caroline's distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi. Things escalated and physical boundaries allegedly were crossed that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable."

In a joint statement released by Peacock and Shed Media earlier this month, the network's reps stressed that they take all reports seriously, adding that a "comprehensive review" of the alleged incident is underway.

"The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously," representatives from both Peacock and Shed Media said in a statement to ET. "In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action."

Glanville isn't the only missing cast member at the reunion, Farahan also missed the taping due to his father's death.

See the cast get down to the bottom of all the season 1 drama when the reunion special streams on Peacock Tuesday.

