Peacock is speaking out about a reported incident that allegedly took place between Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo on season 4 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, which was filming in Marrakech, Morocco, at the end of January.

According to People, Glanville, 50 and Manzo, 51, exited the series after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum allegedly took things too far with Manzo during a party, kissing her multiple times throughout the evening without her consent.

"It was unwanted," a source told the outlet. "And Caroline's distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi. Things escalated and physical boundaries allegedly were crossed that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable."

In a joint statement from Peacock and Shed Media on Monday, the network's reps stressed that they take all reports seriously, adding that a "comprehensive review" of the alleged incident is underway.

"The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously," representatives from both Peacock and Shed Media said in a statement to ET. "In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action."

Per People, a decision was made by production to report what allegedly happened to higher ups. Filming continued that night and into the next morning when Glanville, a second source noted, was made aware of Manzo's feelings and apologized via text message. According to the outlet, a decision was made that afternoon to remove Glanville from the trip early. Later that night, Manzo decided she no longer wanted to film and exited the show on her own.

Co-stars Vicki Gunvalson, Eva Marcille, Phaedra Parks, Camille Meyer, Alex McCord and Gretchen Rossi were reportedly supportive of Manzo's decision, the source told the outlet, as was production. Filming continued on the series and wrapped days later.

Neither Glanville nor Manzo has spoken publicly about the incident. ET has reached out to the pair's reps for comment.

Season 4 of RHUGT marks Manzo's return to the Bravoverse. She departed The Real Housewives of New Jersey in 2013 after season 5. She later starred in the spinoff series, Manzo'd With Children, with husband Al and their three kids, Albie, 36, Lauren, 34, and Chris, 33. It went off the air in 2016.

Glanville, meanwhile, has appeared on Bravo off and on, most recently appearing on season 2 of RHUGT, alongside Gunvalson, Parks, Marcille, Tamra Judge, Dorinda Medley, Taylor Armstrong and Jill Zarin.

