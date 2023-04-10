The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Caroline Manzo says she will never return to the franchise or The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip after her "traumatic" incident with Brandi Glanville.

Manzo made the confession while appearing on the podcast Two T’s in a Pod, hosted by Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge. Mellencamp read Glanville’s recent statements about what happened while filming Peacock’s RHUGT that had the network launch an investigation following allegations of sexual assault.

"This is very traumatic for me," Manzo said. "This is a really large onion with a lot of layers and I guess it will play out. That statement is disappointing to me. I don’t want to talk too much about it because I’m going through a lot with it and I’m processing it all."

Manzo added she had not talked to Glanville since the incident and that the investigation was over. Manzo said she would "never" do a Girls Trip again.

After the hosts pressed if it truly would never return to the franchise, the reality star said, "Never, never, never." She shared the same sentiment about a possible return to RHONJ.

Manzo did say that there would be one way to possibly get her back, "For me to go back it would have to be a number that was financially irresponsible to walk away from. And I’ve been offered a lot of money in the real world but it was never anything worth it to me to go back to that. So now, no," she added.

Last month, Glanville broke her silence on the alleged incident that took place between her and Manzo while filming season 4 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. According to People, Glanville, 50 and Manzo, 51, exited the series at the end of January after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum allegedly took things too far with Manzo during a party, kissing her multiple times throughout the evening without her consent.

"It was unwanted," a source told the outlet. "And Caroline's distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi. Things escalated and physical boundaries allegedly were crossed that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable."

Glanville took to Twitter to fire off several statements regarding the matter, in which she clarified that she would not be taking legal action against Peacock or "anyone else."

"I am not suing ANYONE not #Peacock or Anyone else for that matter," Glanville tweeted.

I am not suing ANYONE not #Peacock or Anyone else for that matter — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) March 30, 2023

She then claimed that both she and Manzo were "very intoxicated" and said she'd like to see footage from that day of filming, which took place on the RHUGT's vacation to Marrakech, Morocco.

I can speak on anything I want to speak on-it was at the end of an 18 hour Wrk day at our belly dancing party & I'd like to see footage on it before hand as both myself & Caroline were very intoxicated. — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) March 30, 2023

"I can speak on anything I want to speak on-it was at the end of an 18 hour Wrk day at our belly dancing party & I'd like to see footage on it before hand as both myself & Caroline were very intoxicated," she continued.

Glanville also slammed the narrative that she was inappropriate towards Manzo, and claimed that the network asked her to "bring the party" like she did on season 1 of the Peacock series.

Glanville's tweets came nearly two months after Peacock released a statement about the reported incident that allegedly took place between the pair during the filming of season 4.

"The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously," representatives from both Peacock and Shed Media said in a statement to ET at the time. "In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action."

