Andy Cohen Apologizes to Brandi Glanville Over 'Inappropriate' Joke

Andy Cohen has apologized to Brandi Glanville after the reality star accused Cohen of sending her a video in which he made sexually suggestive comments.

On Thursday, ET obtained a letter sent by Glanville's lawyers to NBCUniversal, Warner Bros. and Shed Media in which the 51-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star alleged that in a video sent by Cohen in 2022, he allegedly said he wanted to "sleep with another Bravo star" while "thinking" about the RHOBH alum.

"In a video sent by Mr. Cohen to Ms. Glanville in 2022, Mr. Cohen -- appearing obviously inebriated -- boasted of his intention to sleep with another Bravo star that night while thinking of her and invited her to watch via FaceTime," the lawyers wrote in their letter.

"Mr. Cohen was Ms. Glanville's boss at the time and exercised complete and total control over her career. This was an extraordinary abuse of power that left Ms. Glanville feeling trapped and disgusted," the attorneys wrote.

That same day, Cohen took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify what he called a joking message, writing, "The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi. It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi's response clearly communicated she was in on the joke."

Still, the 55-year-old added, "That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize."

The letter from Glanville's camp comes weeks after the Real Housewives staple was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed by Caroline Manzo against NBCUniversal, Bravo and Warner Bros.

Last month, the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 62, filed a suit claiming that an incident involving Glanville on Jan. 24, 2023 "crossed a line" as they were filming. At the time, she stated that Glanville was "clearly intoxicated" when she walked over to her on a couch, "spread Manzo's legs and leaned into Manzo. She then laid her head on Manzo's inner thigh."

In response, Manzo claims she pulled away and attempted to move away from Glanville but that the RHOBH star ultimately sat next to her on the couch and "proceeded to kiss Manzo with a closed mouth."

"Glanville then kissed Manzo again. Manzo was very uncomfortable," the court documents claimed. "Glanville then proceeded to mount Manzo on the couch holding Manzo down with her body, forcibly squeezed Manzo's cheeks together and thrust her tongue in Manzo's mouth, while humping her."

Additionally, Manzo alleged that Glanville, at one point during the Moroccan trip, followed her to the bathroom and then "Glanville started massaging [her] breasts." Manzo says she objected and told her, "I think it's time for you to leave" while adding, "I got abused."

In 2023, Glanville took to social media and made a number of statements pertaining to the alleged incident involving Manzo, including that she and Manzo were "very intoxicated" during the alleged incident and that she'd like to see footage from that day of filming.

In January -- prior to Manzo's lawsuit filing in New York -- Glanville spoke to ET about recent health complications, which she attributes to the sexual assault accusation against her by Manzo.

"I've had some health issues that have affected my ability to talk. My ability to taste food, my face basically would swell up, like I would have anaphylactic shock, go into anaphylactic shock constantly and I saw seven doctors and their answer to it was it was stress-induced angioedema," she said.

As for what went down in Morocco, Glanville would only say that the girls trips "are the Wild West" and that it's challenging to "work 19-hour days and be fueled with alcohol all day."

"No, they don't force you but they want you to and you want to please the producers. I think that you know when we're all exhausted and we're doing 20 events a day working 19 hours, fully wasted, it's not a safe environment for any of us and that's what the girls trips are," she claimed.

