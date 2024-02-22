Brandi Glanville is threatening to sue Bravo over allegations of sexual misconduct involving Andy Cohen and pertaining to the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Morocco series.

In a letter obtained by ET and sent by Glanville's lawyers to NBC Universal, Warner Bros. and Shed Media on Thursday, the 51-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star alleges that Cohen sent her a video in 2022, in which he made sexually suggestive comments.

"In a video sent by Mr. Cohen to Ms. Glanville in 2022, Mr. Cohen -- appearing obviously inebriated -- boasted of his intention to sleep with another Bravo star that night while thinking of her and invited her to watch via Facetime," the lawyers wrote in their letter.

"Mr. Cohen was Ms. Glanville's boss at the time and exercised complete and total control over her career. This was an extraordinary abuse of power that left Ms. Glanville feeling trapped and disgusted," the attorneys wrote.

Quickly responding to the allegation late Thursday evening, Cohen, 55, apologized for the "inappropriate" situation, while also stating it was "in jest" and that Glanville was in on the whole thing.

"The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi. It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke. That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize," Cohen wrote on social media.

The legal letter from Glanville's camp comes weeks after The Real Housewives staple was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed by Caroline Manzo against NBCUniversal, Bravo and Warner Bros.

Last month, the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 62, filed a suit claiming that an incident involving Glanville on Jan. 24, 2023 "crossed a line" as they were filming. At the time, she stated that Glanville was "clearly intoxicated" when she walked over to her on a couch, "spread Manzo's legs and leaned into Manzo. She then laid her head on Manzo's inner thigh."

In response, Manzo claims she pulled away and attempted to move away from Glanville but that the RHOBH star ultimately sat next to her on the couch and "proceeded to kiss Manzo with a closed mouth."

"Glanville then kissed Manzo again. Manzo was very uncomfortable," the court documents claimed. "Glanville then proceeded to mount Manzo on the couch holding Manzo down with her body, forcibly squeezed Manzo's cheeks together and thrust her tongue in Manzo's mouth, while humping her."

Additionally, Manzo alleged that Glanville, at one point during the Moroccan trip, followed her to the bathroom and then "Glanville started massaging [her] breasts." Manzo says she objected and told her, "I think it's time for you to leave" while adding, "I got abused."

In their letter on Thursday, Glanville's lawyers vehemently denounced NBCUniversal, Shed Media and Warner Bros.' response to the lawsuit, writing that it amounts to "standing idly by as she [Glanville] faces character assassination and financial ruin."

"Over the past year, Ms. Glanville has been subjected to a vicious media campaign based on false allegations of sexual misconduct. The false narrative, which NBC and Shed Media have apparently decided to foment, arises from Ms. Glanville’s experience on Ultimate Girls Trip: Morocco. While the experience has been a nightmare for Ms. Glanville, it is far from the first time Ms. Glanville has been used and abused by NBC, Bravo, Warner Bros., and Shed Media," the legal team, led by Bryan J. Freedman, writes.

"Indeed, Ms. Glanville has long been taken advantage of by the institutions with which she is indelibly tied personally, professionally, financially, and in the public mind," the letter continues, calling Glanville a "loyal soldier" for years and a "sacrificial lamb" for Bravo and NBCUniversal.

The team also denies the "underlying allegations" against her, calling them "demonstrably false" and stating they have led to total ruin and humiliation for the RHOBH star.

In 2023, Glanville took to social media and made a number of statements pertaining to the incident involving Manzo, including that she and Manzo were "very intoxicated" during the alleged incident and that she'd like to see footage from that day of filming.

Furthermore, the reality TV star's lawyers make similar statements in their letter, alleging that any and all alleged impropriety can be attributed to the production team's handling of the show.

"At the outset of the Morocco trip, the production team made it crystal clear to the cast that they were there to make good TV, as they had during the prior Ultimate Girls Trip season, and that all of them were expected to conduct themselves accordingly; like her castmates, Ms. Glanville took that as a directive to partake in boozy debauchery. That is precisely what they did, Ms. Manzo being no exception," the lawyers shared.

"The cast spent the day in question drinking alcohol, smoking marijuana, and, at the end of the evening, learning how to belly dance. At a party thrown by production, Ms. Glanville and Ms. Manzo engaged in ‘dirty dancing,’ flirting, and playful touching. Throughout the night, they shared a couple of kisses. We have heard about a supposed ‘bathroom incident’ through press leaks, but Shed Media has repeatedly refused to allow Ms. Glanville or her counsel to see the footage in question; there is no truth to any allegations of impropriety," they continue.

ET reached out to Bravo and Cohen for comment.

In January -- prior to Manzo's lawsuit filing in New York -- Glanville spoke to ET about recent health complications, which she attributes to the sexual assault accusation against her by Manzo.

"I've had some health issues that have affected my ability to talk. My ability to taste food, my face basically would swell up, like I would have anaphylactic shock, go into anaphylactic shock constantly and I saw seven doctors and their answer to it was it was stress-induced angioedema," she said.

Glanville was ultimately diagnosed with stress-induced angioedema, a condition where swelling occurs under the skin.

As for what went down in Morocco, Glanville would only say that the Girls Trips "are the Wild West" and that it's challenging to "work 19-hour days and be fueled with alcohol all day."

"No, they don't force you but they want you to and you want to please the producers. I think that you know when we're all exhausted and we're doing 20 events a day working 19 hours, fully wasted it's not a safe environment for any of us and that's what the girls trips are," she claimed.

