Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville found herself in a harrowing situation over the weekend when she collapsed at her home, prompting her son to make a frantic 911 call for assistance.

ET has learned that Brandi, 50, has stress-induced angioedema. Her face blew up like a basketball, so much so that her eyes were swollen shut, reducing her vision to the point she couldn't even see her own hands. That's when she collapsed.

A source tells ET, "Brandi's been under so much stress since The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip drama started with Caroline Manzo. She hasn't been able to work since the false claims were brought against her and now it's taking a toll on her physically. She is back home and resting after spending the night in the hospital."

Taking to social media, Glanville shared her ordeal, writing on X (formerly known as Twitter), "I collapsed at home this am, and my SON had to call 911 for help! You guys have no idea the amount of stress I'm dealing with." The reality TV personality, who shares two sons, Mason, 20, and Jake, 16, with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, did not provide further details about her condition.

As of Monday, Glanville remained hospitalized and expressed her desire to return home. She acknowledged the efforts of the hospital staff, tweeting, "Everyone at my hospital is super sweet, super hard-working, and they're getting ready to go on strike! They REALLY deserve more!!! I do REALLY want to leave though 🙏."

In a subsequent tweet on Sunday, Glanville hinted that the stress from the upcoming premiere of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 4 might have contributed to her health scare. She tweeted, "No escaping ⁦@BravoTV⁩ even in the ER!! Look at my Dr. & nurse's name 🙁 being held hostage by the threat of a bad edit is partly the problem," alongside a photo of her care team chart in the emergency room, where her doctor's surname was "Dr. Cohen," coincidentally matching the name of Andy Cohen, the executive producer of Bravo's Real Housewives franchise.

Glanville's recent hospitalization comes after she made headlines during the filming of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in Morocco earlier this year. She reportedly left the shoot early amid allegations of unwanted advances toward her co-star, Caroline Manzo, 62, including multiple unconsented kisses during a party. Despite the controversy, Glanville has maintained her innocence and denied any wrongdoing.

"The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously," representatives from both Peacock and Shed Media said in a statement to ET. "In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action."

Notably, this isn't Glanville's first hospitalization in recent years. In 2021, she was admitted to the hospital due to what doctors suspected to be an infected spider bite, causing her left hand to swell significantly.

