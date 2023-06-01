Brandi Glanville isn't holding back when it comes to expressing her disgust at some Vanderpump Rules stars over the ongoing "Scandoval" drama.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum took to Twitter Wednesday night -- around the same time as the second part of the Vanderpump Rules reunion special -- and unloaded on some of the cast members (albeit not by name) with a profanity-filled message.

"This f**king hypocrisy is f**king insane!!!!!" Glanville tweeted. "I never thought I would be friends with half the b**ches that f**ked my husband while I was married & pregnant."

Glanville later followed that up with a second message, tweeting, "I'm f**king over it with pretty much everyone."

Glanville has long had drama with Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay, who famously had an affair with Glanville's ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, which led to some serious tension between herself and Glanville and played out in detail during the first season of VPR -- a spinoff series of RHOBH.

That feud resurfaced once again since the Scandoval drama began back in early March, when news broke that Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval had split after nine years. Madix discovered that Sandoval had been cheating on her for months with her friend and castmate Raquel Leviss.

Amid the fallout, Shay -- one of Madix's friends -- loudly declared her support for Madix amid the split and expressed disgust for Leviss and Sandoval's actions. It seems that Shay's vocal decrying of infidelity rubbed Glanville the wrong way, considering their own history, and she's expressed this multiple times online.

Glanville and Cibrian tied the knot in 2001, and share two sons -- Mason, 19, and Jake, 16. The former couple called it quits in 2009 after Glanville discovered Cibrian had been having an affair with LeAnn Rimes. Subsequently, Cibrian's dalliances with Shay came to light.

It's unclear what hypocrisy, exactly, Glanville was calling out in this most recent address on the Scandoval drama, but it's clear she's still got some strong feelings about her relationships with the VPR cast.

For more on the Vanderpump Rules reunion special and Scandoval, check out the video below.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Finale: Part 1’s Most Shocking Bombshells This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

Brandi Glanville Fires Back at Alleged Incident With Caroline Manzo

Eddie Cibrian Denies He Had an Affair With Piper Perabo

Brandi Glanville Says She's Not Speaking to Kim Richards After Fight

Brandi Glanville Jokes That She & LeAnn Rimes Are 'Like Sister Wives'