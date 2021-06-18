Brandi Glanville and LeAnn Rimes have put the past behind them. During an appearance on the Hollywood Raw podcast, the 48-year-old former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opened up about how well she gets along with her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian's, current wife.

Glanville and Cibrian, who share sons Mason, 18, and Jake, 14, famously split more than a decade ago, following his affair with Rimes. At the time, Rimes, 38, was married to Dean Sheremet. In 2011, following Rimes and Cibrian's respective divorces, they tied the knot.

"The truth is LeAnn and I get along really well. We really do," Glanville said. "... I think we've both grown up quite a bit. We both love Eddie’s parents. We both love the kids."

"Eddie’s going to be in my life for the rest of my life," she continued of her 48-year-old ex. "We bicker still like we’re married and we’re not... We’re like sister wives. It’s me and LeAnn and Eddie."

In addition to personal growth from both herself and Rimes, Glanville said that their current relationship is thanks in large part to her kids.

"I think our kids had a lot to do with it because the kids love when we’re all together, and it’s so obvious. They’re so happy," she said. "They’re giddy little creatures."

With her kids' happiness in mind, Glanville said she often spends milestone moments with her whole blended family. In fact, she said, she was even invited to her ex's birthday party earlier this month.

"Usually we spend the holidays together, like Easter, Christmas, Thanksgiving, but I’ve never been invited to Eddie’s birthday, because why would you want your ex-wife at your f**king birthday? I mean, there’s no point," she said. "But then yesterday, I got invited to his birthday... by LeAnn. And then my son actually said, 'Well, dad didn’t invite you for sure.'"

Though she's moved on from the pain of the past, Glanville said that, at the time of the scandal, she "was a f**king wreck."

"My life as I knew it blew up. It was the hardest time of my life. I lost my family in a weird way... It was just constant. You couldn't escape it. There was no escape because it wasn't just one person in the spotlight, after Housewives it was all three of us. Eddie's an actor, she's a singer, I'm on reality TV," she explained. "... It was just a hard thing that you go through and you get through it. It's not like you forget it, but you forgive and you move on."

When ET spoke to Glanville in April, she said that her reconciliation with Rimes "took 10 years."

"I think that LeAnn grew up a lot, and I know that I've grown a lot. We've grown up. We're not little brats anymore," she told ET. "We're, like, girly girls, we talk about everything and it's all fine and great. Honestly, there's no weirdness, there's no awkwardness. The kids are super happy when we're all together and it's finally good."

"She went through some stuff and with anxiety and went to some rehab, and she's just a totally different person than the person I met at the beginning that was poking me a lot and then getting me to be super b**chy," Glanville added. "She's not that way anymore. I'm not really that way anymore either."

