Oh, they’ve come along way.

Brandi Glanville, her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, and his wife, LeAnn Rimes, have totally put their tabloid troubles behind them, at least when it comes to their relationship as parents.

"I don’t know how we did it, all three of us, LeAnn, Eddie and myself," Brandi tells ET of raising her and Eddie's two boys, 16-year-old Mason and 12-year-old Jake. "We -- that’s a big thing for me to say, we. We have amazing children, Mason's 6'4," he's 16, gorgeous. Jake's gorgeous and he knows it! But they're so smart, they’re kind, they’re good people."

Brandi says, as the boys have gotten older, it's become easier for her, Eddie and LeAnn to work together as co-parents.

"I mean, it comes and goes," she notes. "We'll have a fight one week, and then we won't. But that comes with parenting two almost teenagers, [well] one teenager and one almost teenager."

Brandi says she spends most of her time driving her sons around on dates, which doesn’t leave a whole lot of time for her to date. Dating has actually taken a backburner for Brandi for another reason, too.

"I cracked a rib three weeks ago, so I haven’t been able to have sex for three weeks," she quips.

Brandi is, however, still on Tinder, where she met her last serious boyfriend.

"There are a few boys, men -- I’m with men," she says. "Unfortunately, my age on Tinder says 28, and we all know I'm not that, but I don't know how to change it! So, every time I match with someone, I have to say, 'You know I'm 46, right?' So far, it's working … There's been some un-matches, with the silence and un-matching. It's OK!"

ET caught up with the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star at the 100th episode celebration for WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp in Los Angeles on Thursday, where she shared the unexpected lesson she still thinks about from her time on the show with her dad, Guy.

"Don’t get naked in front of your parents!" she exclaims. "I didn't realize it was so offensive, a boob, but it is apparently."

The new season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on WE tv. You can catch Brandi on her YouTube channel, where she uploads new episodes of her web series, Drinking and Tweeting.

