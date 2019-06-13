Could Brandi Glanville really be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Kyle Richards reacted to the rumors during her guest appearance on Sirius XM's The Jenny McCarthy Show, and needless to say, a lot has changed from the days when these two reality stars were famously feuding.

As fans may recall, Glanville left the series after season five, occasionally popping up in a few episodes, but many have been clamoring for her return ever since. And despite Richards once telling ET that she and Glanville were "not friends at all," it appears she'd be open to having her former frenemy back on the show full-time.

"I bumped into her [recently], she was kind and sweet, and whatever, we put the past behind us," Richards revealed. "She makes me nervous sometimes just because she can go very low, to be honest. Sorry, Brandi. But, yeah, I would [be OK with having her back]."

"It is a little scary, I'm not going to lie," she added of being a RHOBH castmember, suggesting that McCarthy come on the show to see for herself.

Earlier in the interview with McCarthy, Richards also got candid about all the drama surrounding Lisa Vanderpump, who was a no-show at the reunion taping last week and revealed she has no plans to return to the show. Richards said she has not blocked the restaurateur on Instagram or Twitter yet, but has a feeling Vanderpump might beat her to it.

"I'm waiting to be blocked," Richards confessed. "I've actually checked a couple of times, 'Am I blocked yet?' I'm not going to lie."

"She knows that people pick up on that," she continued. "People watch that stuff! They look at that. I follow Brandi Glanville [now] and literally it was like, 'Breaking news, Kyle Richards is following Brandi Glanville.' Like, why is that a big deal?"

Whether Glanville will, in fact, return to RHOBH is still up in the air, but it appears she has also put the past drama behind her for good. In a message posted to Twitter on Tuesday, she wrote, "If @KimRichards11 myself and @KyleRichards can all move forward... 90 percent of people should STFU and make up."

If @KimRichards11 myself and @KyleRichards can all move forward... 90 percent of people should STFU and make up — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) June 12, 2019

She also retweeted fellow Bravo star Emerson Collins, who suggested, "If LVP does leave, for the love of all that is messy, entertaining and not focus-grouped for maximum brand integration and impact, bring back Brandi Glanville!"

Glanville isn't the only one who has been rumored to join the show, however. During the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Richards was asked about her thoughts on having sister Kathy Hilton come on.

"I mean, I would be happy with my sister," she replied. "If I had one sister on [Kim], why not have another sister on? My sister, Kathy, is actually, people don't know this, she's one of the funniest people there is. She's a practical joker and she's very, very funny. So, I think she'd be an amazing housewife actually."

Hear more from the RHOBH cast in the video below.

