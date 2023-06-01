Turns out, Tom Sandoval got off easy during the highly-anticipated Vanderpump Rulesreunion special. Part two of the explosive Bravo event aired Wednesday after being taped back in March, and one particular comment from Sandoval left Lala Kent enraged after the fact.

On her Instagram Stories, Kent said she didn't hear the remark Sandoval muttered under his breath during the reunion about the conception of her 2-year-old daughter, Ocean, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé, movie producer Randall Emmett.

Vanderpump Rules fans noted that Sandoval accused Kent of getting pregnant because their former co-star, Stassi Schroeder, was pregnant.

"You pulled your IUD the day you found Stassi was pregnant," Sandoval said during the reunion.

On Wednesday, Kent took to her Instagram Stories with a message for her co-star.

"Tonight is the second time that I have seen Sandoval diminish the conception of my beautiful, magical daughter. I'm disgusted," she said. "It makes me sit here and question who the f**k raised you and how they must be sitting there going, 'Do we really gotta claim this f**king guy? Really?'"

Lala Kent/Instagram

Kent also claimed that she didn't hear the comment during the reunion taping, and that Sandoval is lucky she didn't.

"I'm so glad that I didn't hear that at the reunion, because I tell you what, these mama bear paws woulda mauled the f**k out of him," Kent said. "Sandoval, you better watch your f**king tongue. When you talk about me, you keep my daughter out of your mouth. That's where I f**king draw the line. You can come for me all day long. You leave her out of this."

Kent also alluded to her messy split from Emmett, adding, "That baby was brought into this world out of love, respect. My relationship may have gone to s**t, but that little girl is the best thing that ever f**king happened to me. How dare you."

Kent stepped into season 10 having called off her own engagement to Ocean's father, Emmett. Around the time cameras went up, an explosive Los Angeles Times exposè hit newsstands, alleging corrupt behavior on Emmett's part. He's denied all wrongdoing, and described the coverage of his business dealings as hit pieces carried out as a vendetta. Kent and Emmett are currently locked in a custody battle over Ocean.

As for Sandoval, he is in hot water after his lengthy affair with Raquel Leviss was exposed on the show, ending his relationship with ex Ariana Madix after almost a decade together. The "Scandoval" has become a topic of national news as the drama between the exes and their friend groups plays out.

The three-part Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion continues Wednesday, June 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

RELATED CONTENT:

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Finale: Part 1’s Most Shocking Bombshells This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

'VPR' Reunion: Tom Sandoval Wants to Speak to Raquel Leviss Off-Camera

'VPR’ Reunion: Fans React to Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss Conversation

'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: Why Lala Kent Is in Tears (Exclusive)

Related Gallery