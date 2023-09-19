Andy Cohen is sharing why he can't envision Heidi Montag on The Real Housewives, and, no, it's not because he's not a fan of hers.

During Tuesday's episode of SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, the 55-year-old Watch What Happens Live host said he wanted to explain once and for all why the Laguna Beach alum is not someone he'd cast on his Bravo franchise.

"I feel like in the news it comes up all the time where you're like, 'Oh yeah, Spencer said you hate him.' I just gotta be clear. I don't know them," Cohen said, referring to Montag and her husband, Spencer Pratt. "I didn't watch Laguna Beach, so I don't even have much institutional knowledge of them. I have said that I thought it would be weird if they were on The Housewives because the same reason that I was saying that it would be weird if Snooki came on The Housewives."

As in, an MTVer crossing over to Bravo.

"Yeah. They're so identified not only with another show, but with another network, so it's like, 'But wait a minute, you are supposed to be on Jersey Shore,'" he continued. "It takes the, it just makes it weird, so that's the reason. They said that they thought it was because I was a big Lauren Conrad fan and I'm like."

Conrad was Montag's nemesis on Laguna Beach.

In a Q&A with The Hollywood Reporter last week, the mother of two was asked if she was "still hoping to be a Housewife one day" and "do you think Andy Cohen is the real reason you aren't?"

"I think so. He made a statement a while ago that he would never want me on it and that I wasn’t for their franchise, but I think that he's so wrong," Montag told the outlet. "I don't know if he’s just a Lauren fan or what, because I would think that he would appreciate the reality star that I am. I completely make sense to be on one of these shows. Maybe before when I was younger that didn’t quite make sense. But I'm 37 now, and as a mama too, I could easily go on Orange County or Beverly Hills."

