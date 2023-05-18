While Andy Cohen maintains that he and longtime friend Anderson Cooper are not interested in a romantic connection, the 52-year-old Bravo host isn't opposed to any kind of tryst with the 54-year-old CNN anchor.

While joking around during an appearance on Sherri Shepherd's self-titled talk show, Sherri, Cohen opened up about the possibility of a threesome with Cooper.

"We could have some good threesomes, me and Anderson," Cohen quipped. "That is what it would take because we are truly just friends."

He added of the CNN journalist, "We've gotten so much closer over the years, and I just love him to death."

Cohen noted that he enjoys "being part of a duo" professionally with Cooper, discussing their collaborations on TV and touring the country.

"We just have so much fun. I love him, and I love making him giggle," Cohen said of Cooper.

The longtime pals have always had a fun banter. Earlier this month, Cohen posted a pic of Cooper on Instagram, calling him, "My favorite Daddy."

