Andy Cohen Looks Just Like Son Ben in Side-by-Side Pic

Andy Cohen and his 1-year-old son, Ben, are totally twinning! The 52-year-old Bravo host shared a precious side-by-side shot featuring a throwback childhood photo of himself and a present-day shot of Ben.

"Twinning with Ben #Snoopy," Cohen captioned the split image.

In the throwback, the SiriusXM radio host is rocking a green pilot's cap and red scarf like his favorite cartoon dog. He's also sporting a Snoopy sweatshirt in the pic.

Ben is the spitting image of his dad, wearing a blue beanie and a Snoopy sweater of his own.

The adorable father-son duo have been enjoying spending lots of quality time together. Earlier this month, Cohen shared a precious video of him and Ben, asking his son, "Where's Ben?" and "Where's Daddy?" as the little tot pointed to himself and his famous father.

This year, Cohen's bestie, Anderson Cooper, also welcomed a son via surrogate. Watch the clip below for more:

