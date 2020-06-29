Andy Cohen helped spread the love during the last days of Pride Month by officiating the wedding of Justin and Robert in front of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen viewers, Patti LaBelle, Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kandi Burruss, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Erika Jayne.

"I want to get started before we lose the venue, oh wait, we're all at home," Cohen quipped, kicking off the virtual ceremony. "We are gathered here tonight in front of Patti LaBelle, a gay shark, [and] the woman who wrote 'Bugaboo.'"

Justin and Robert leaned into the campy-event cracking some jokes during their vows while also sharing some heartfelt sentiments.

"You're my best friend, you're my partner in crime... you let me be who I want to be, weird and everything, control freak and all," Justin told Robert.

"I vow to always be that couple that ruins somebody's brunch. You've made me feel loved even when I thought it was not possible," Robert told Justin. "Let's be dumb together, let's be stupid, let's make bad choices, eat the wrong things, take wrong turns in life, and let's tell great stories, the same ones forever and ever... you will always be my Mariah Carey."

As the couple exchanged rings, Cohen asked Justin to tell Robert, "In the immortal words of Lisa Rinna, 'May you always own it.'"

In addition to the celeb-filled nuptials, the newlyweds also got a live musical performance from LaBelle, who performed her iconic 1983 hit, "Love, Need and Want You" on the video call.

Cohen and the WWHL teamed up with The Real Real to sponsor the wedding. The Real Real gave the couple Cartier watches and donated a portion of proceeds from their site to the National Black Justice Coalition. WWHL and Bravo also gifted the couple with Louis Vuitton luggage for their honeymoon.

For more moving Pride moments, watch the clip below:

