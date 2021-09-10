Andy Cohen Shares Surprising DM Exchange With an Online Troll
Andy Cohen ‘Dating Less Inappropriate People’ Than He Was Before…
NeNe Leakes Posts Tribute Video Dancing With Late Husband Gregg …
Lisa Rinna Talks Return to Soap Operas in ‘Days of Our Lives: Be…
Eboni K. Williams Talks the Toll of ‘RHONY’ Freshman Run and Add…
Eva Marcille on ‘All The Queen’s Men’ and Those ‘Housewives’ Mas…
Gregg Leakes, Husband of 'Housewives' Star NeNe Leakes, Dead at …
‘RHOA’: Kenya Moore Says 'Definite' Cast Changes Are Coming (Exc…
Kelly Ripa Talks Empty Nesting and Playing Aunt to Andy Cohen an…
'A.P. Bio' Season 4 First Look: Patton Oswalt Lets Out Some Stea…
Fredrik Eklund on Jumping From ‘MDLNY’ to ‘MDLLA’ and Fighting W…
‘RHOA’ Stars Reunite at NeNe Leakes’ Husband Gregg’s Memorial
Kevin Hart Dishes About His New ‘Off the Cuff’ Talk Show ‘Hart t…
The Toolbox Killer Revisited in Peacock Doc: Watch the Trailer (…
Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Are Not Dating, Terry Crews…
Beyonce Shares Rare Glimpse at Twins in New Ivy Park Kids Ad
‘Heels’ Star Stephen Amell Talks Injuring Himself on the First D…
'AGT' Judges React to Finally Having a Live Audience Again
Renée Elise Goldsberry & Big Show Fight Bad Guys in 'Fast & Furi…
‘Invisible Monsters’ Shows the Heinous Nature of BTK’s Murders (…
Andy Cohen wasn't afraid to confront an online troll, and the response wasn't exactly expected. The 53-year-old Bravo personality shared a screenshot on Instagram of the DM exchange on Instagram, crossing out the commenter's photo and not revealing their name.
"Social media in a nutshell," the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host, who is dad to two-year-old son Ben, captioned the post.
In the DMs, the unidentified commenter wrote, "You should try and be a better person for your son."
Cohen replied, "What am I doing wrong?"
The person was seemingly taken aback that Cohen responded to them, writing, "Oh wow, didn't expect a response. I was just being a troll. You're doing fine. Sry."
Cohen wrote back, "I am indeed a real person, thanks for understanding." The commenter replied, "It's so cool that you responded. You probably shouldn't confront trolls though."
Cohen's final message read, "You probably shouldn't troll people though." The commenter liked this message.
Cohen's celebrity friends were quick to comment on the exchange.
Savannah Guthrie wrote, "Is this real? Because omg."
Southern Charm star Shep Rose wrote, "That is patently insane. And not even a little surprising. We are so screwed 🤦♂️."
Padma Lakshmi commented, "Oh dear lord."
RELATED CONTENT:
Andy Cohen Addresses 'RHOA' Season 14 Casting, Predicts 6 Housewives
Andy Cohen Talks 'RHOC' Refresh and Future of 'RHONY'
Andy Cohen Admits Fatherhood Has Made Dating 'Challenging' (Exclusive)