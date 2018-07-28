Andy Grammer Shares Touching Pic For Daughter Louisiana's First Birthday

Andy Grammer is celebrating his daughter’s first birthday!

The 34-year-old singer took to Instagram on Saturday to mark the milestone for his daughter Louisiana, whom he shares with his wife, Aijia Lise. In the photo, a tiara-wearing Louisiana is stuffing her face with chocolate cake while her proud parents high-five over her head.

“Happy 1st Birthday to my sweet little Louisiana! She is a fierce, sweet, sassy little adorable ball of light,” he gushed alongside the precious pic. “I LOVE the way she melts into my neck, screams VERY loud (the volume is something many people have pointed out), only laughs when SHE thinks it’s funny, dances to any beat, has resting stank face, and shows me a side of love I’ve never known. I am smitten. 😍”

The “Honey I’m Good” singer didn’t miss the chance to praise his wife either.

“Shout out to my number one and real life hero @aijiaofficial - we did it,” he wrote. “You deserve plenty of cake today too my love. #happybirthday #louieinstagrammer #prouddad #theluckiest”

In another celebratory post, the proud papa shared a video of Louisiana grooving along to a beat while munching on some watermelon.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOUIE!!!! Go ahead gurl... it’s your birthday... 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉,” he captioned the video.

32-year-old Lise, who’s also a singer, got in on the birthday festivities as well. Sharing a series of three black-and-white photos where Louisiana looks delighted to be covered in cake, Lise wrote, “Happy 1st Birthday to the absolute joy of my world, Louisiana. We were going to throw you a rager, but I think the first experience with sugar and the $1 tiara were the right move. You are so loved.”

ET caught up with Grammer last June where he shared his excitement about becoming a dad.

"I'm really, genuinely excited," he said at the time. "And I've been asking, like, just before we started, I ask every woman I meet, 'Tell me one thing that your dad did awesome, one thing he could have done better.' And it seems like the bond of dad and daughter is a really special bond."

Here’s more on the happy family:

