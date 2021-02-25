The Golden Globes is putting the "person" in "in person" ceremony.

Angela Bassett, Laura Dern, Salma Hayek and Jamie Lee Curtis will present at this week's 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced on Thursday.

They join previously announced presenters Anthony Anderson, Awkwafina, Kevin Bacon, Sterling K. Brown, Bryce Dallas Howard, Michael Douglas, Cynthia Erivo, Tiffany Haddish, Kate Hudson, Christopher Meloni, Annie Mumolo, Rosie Perez, Joaquin Phoenix, Margot Robbie, Kyra Sedgwick, Christian Slater, Kenan Thompson, Susan Kelechi Watson, Kristen Wiig, Renee Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Phoenix and Zellweger are the reigning Best Actor and Best Actress in a Drama winners, while Awkwafina won Best Actress - Motion Picture Musical/Comedy.

ET has learned learned that presenters will appear live at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills or Rainbow Room in New York when the show takes place on Sunday, Feb. 28. Invited presenters have been assured by Globes producers that rigorous COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

Nominees, meanwhile, are expected to appear remotely.

The awards ceremony was pushed back from its typical January date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the show from opposite coasts, with Fey at the Rainbow Room and Poehler at the Beverly Hilton. The two former Saturday Night Live stars hosted the ceremony for three straight years, from 2013-2015.

Golden Globes nominees were revealed on Feb. 3, along with a few snubs and surprises. During the 2021 ceremony, Jane Fonda will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award, while Norman Lear is this year's recipient of the Carol Burnett Award.

The 2021 Golden Globes will air live on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC. Until then, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Golden Globes coverage.

