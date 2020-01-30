Angela Simmons is opening up about her experiences with domestic violence.

The mom of one gets candid about the physical and domestic abuse she suffered in the past, and how she struggled to get out of it, on Thursday's episode of Growing Up Hip Hop. ET has an exclusive clip.

"I never realized, I guess until I went through domestic violence and the verbal abuse that there are so many other women like that, and then you start realizing how many people are like, behind closed doors and can't get out of it," Simmons shares with friends in the clip. "Like, I think for me, I never thought this would be me."

"That was like, one of the worst times of my life," she adds.

For Simmons, the hardest part was "feeling alone."

"It's the first time that something happens where you're physically hit, assaulted, something happens, and for me, that first time didn't feel real. Like, 'I'm not going through this.' But a lot of the times, I'm like, 'I can't believe I went through that,'" she explains. "But it was years, and it was abuse, it was verbal abuse, it was emotional abuse... and I felt so stuck, because I thought it would get better, and it didn't."

Simmons doesn't name her abuser in the clip, but says her former partner talked to her like she was "nothing."

"You kind of feel like, used -- like used goods. Like, 'Who wants me after I've been through this?' It's not easy," she tells the camera.

The reality star reveals she's been able to work through the trauma with the help of a therapist. "I think one of the best things you could do is go to therapy," she shares.

This season of Growing Up Hip Hop has been an emotional one for Simmons, who on last week's episode opened up about having to tell her 3-year-old son, SJ, about his late father, Sutton Tennyson.

See more in the video below.

Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE tv.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Angela Simmons Breaks Down After Her 3-Year-Old Son Questions Her About His Late Father (Exclusive)

'Growing Up Hip Hop': Angela Simmons Gets a New Feud (and Love Interest!) in Season 5 Trailer (Exclusive)

Angela Simmons Open Up About Split From Fiancé in ‘GUHH’ Teaser (Exclusive)

Angela Simmons In Tears After Her Son Questions Her About His Late Father (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery