The new season of Growing Up Hip Hopis almost here, and the stakes have definitely been raised.

Only ET has the exclusive season five super-tease, which sees the next generation of hip hop work through life-altering events -- and get some advice from their legendary parents.

This season, Angela Simmons gets a new feud when an unexpected rivalry starts between her and Romeo Miller, but there may also be new love in her life with her ex, Bow Wow. Angela's brother, JoJo Simmons, meanwhile runs into drama as he prepares to walk down the aisle with his fiancee, Tanice. Rev. Run helps the couple on their journey, but there's also trouble in paradise for Pepa's daughter, Egypt Criss, and her love, Sam.

Things get serious when Damon Dash's son, Boogie's, sister Ava, comes out of the shadows to confront their iconic father, while Eazy-E's son, Eric Wright Jr., reveals a life-changing decision that puts him right back in ex-flame Briana's crosshairs.

See all the drama in the video player above.

Season five of Growing Up Hip Hop premieres Thursday, Dec. 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE tv.

