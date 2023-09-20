Angelica Ross says Emma Roberts has reached out to her to apologize after Ross publicly accused Roberts of making a transphobic remark on the set of American Horror Story.

"Thank you @RobertsEmma for calling and apologizing, recognizing your behavior was not that of an ally," Ross shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday. "I will leave the line open to follow up on your desire to do better and support social justice causes with your platform."

The apology came hours after Ross took to Instagram Live, in a video later archived on X, to open up about her experiences with Roberts, alleging that the 32-year-old actress had been a disruptive presence on the set of the Ryan Murphy production, and claiming that she engaged in transphobic behavior.

According to Ross, one incident allegedly occurred during a conversation involving herself, Roberts, and director John J. Gray. Ross claims that Roberts, in a semi-joking manner, complained to Gray about Ross' behavior.

When Gray tried to diffuse the situation by saying, "OK, ladies, that’s enough. Let's get back to work," Roberts allegedly replied, "Don't you mean lady?" (implying that Ross, who identifies as trans, was not a woman).

Ross explained she was hesitant to address the comment at the time, fearing repercussions for herself.

"My blood is boiling because I'm like, 'If I say something, it's going to be me that's the problem,'" she explained. "I know this because there was someone who spoke up about what she was doing, and they got repercussions from it. Not her, they did."

Ross also claimed that another incident took place where Roberts allegedly mocked her voice, but went "several octaves" lower.

Ross later took to social media again to make it "absolutely clear" that she didn't appreciate jokes of violence toward Roberts, but wanted her to be "held accountable."

Roberts has appeared in six seasons of American Horror Story, including the upcoming season, Delicate, which co-stars Kim Kardashian. She and Ross overlapped on American Horror Story: 1984 back in 2019.

American Horror Story: Delicate premieres Sept. 20.

