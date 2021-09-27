Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd Spend Time Together Again: See the Pic
Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd are sparking romance rumors once again after being spotted together Saturday night. The 46-year-old actress and the 31-year-old singer enjoyed a private dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. Though they arrived separately, a source tells ET they left together in the "Blinding Lights" singer's car.
According to the source, they "arrived separately within five minutes apart of each other. The Weeknd arrived at 8:02 p.m., and Angelina arrived later at 8:07 p.m." They had a two-and-a-half hour dinner just with one another in a private area, and were not joined by anyone else.
"They seemed pretty relaxed, like they had a good night, and they didn’t seem to mind so much being spotted this time," the source added.
The source also shared that The Weeknd, who they described as "pretty serious as he usually is," and Jolie "left together in his car and headed towards his house."
In the photo, the singer is seen walking ahead of Jolie as they leave the restaurant, the site of their June dinner together. Jolie wore an all-black look that included a trench coat and pumps, with The Weeknd coordinating in black skinny jeans, a black jacket and dress shoes as they left the restaurant for his Bel Air mansion.
ET has reached out to Jolie and The Weeknd's reps for comment.
These outings come amid Jolie's ongoing divorce from Brad Pitt. Five years after their split, the former couple is still in a custody battle over their six children.
For more with Jolie, watch the video below.
