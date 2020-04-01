Angelina Jolie is thinking ahead to what life will be like for her and her family once the coronavirus pandemic is over.

The actress revealed in a new interview on Wednesday that Maddox -- the 18-year-old son she shares with ex Brad Pitt -- will return to Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, for schooling once worldwide concerns over COVID-19 calms down.

"I could not be happier about Mad's choice of university. It is, of course, closed at the moment because of the pandemic. But he’s not transferring school. He'll be back as soon as things settle," Jolie told DongA Ilbo Daily, a long-running media outlet in South Korea. "He's using the time to focus on his Korean and Russian studies. We are all so happy, as a family, that we will have the opportunity to get to know South Korea even better through Maddox, and with him, during his studies."

"My heart goes out to the people of Korea and everyone in the world who are suffering as a result," she continued. "I hope we will see greater international cooperation to fight this as one international community, and share our resources and knowledge to get through this as best we can together."

After learning that his classes were canceled, Maddox temporarily returned to Los Angeles last month, where he reunited with his mother and siblings, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.

Jolie admitted to ET in August that she got a little emotional when she sent Maddox off to college.

"What was very beautiful is the way everybody said goodbye. When it was time to take him to the airport -- some jumped into the car to take him -- and everybody was, it was very...," Jolie said, as her voice began trailing off. "When you know that your kids love each other and you see the way they all -- without any kind of prompting or pushing -- give each other notes, hug each other, take each other, support each other, then you feel like they're going to be OK and they're always going to have each other."

When asked if she had stopped crying yet, Jolie adorably admitted with a laugh, "No."

