Angelina Jolie got very into her Eternals co-star, Salma Hayek's, birthday traditions! Hayek opened up about her recent birthday on Thursday night during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
"There was no birthday party," the 55-year-old actress said. "All of those people were crashers. I said, 'I don't want a birthday party this year.' I had to work all day. Twenty-five people that I told them there is no birthday party showed up anyway. They thought, 'Oh, she's going to be alone,' because this is the first birthday I'm not with my husband and my kids... everybody felt sorry for my loneliness and they just showed up to my house."
One of those crashers was Hayek's Eternals co-star, Angelina Jolie, who ended up becoming a key player in a special Mexican birthday tradition.
"After you blow the candles, 'mordida' means a bite. You have to bite the cake with your mouth without your hands holding or anything, and then there's always one that comes and hits you and sticks your face inside the cake," Hayek explained.
The task fell to Jolie, 46, who was reluctant at first.
"This time Angelina came and we were starting [to chant] 'mordida!' And she was like, 'What's happening?'" Hayek said, laughing. "We told her that I was going to bite and that the tradition was [to push my head in the cake], and she said, 'Oh no, no I cannot do that.' She got over it."
Hayek then shared the video of Jolie helping to put her face into the cake before falling back on the couch, laughing and covering her own face.
Last month, Jolie's Eternals co-star, Kumail Nanjiani, opened up to ET about working with the actress on the Marvel action film.
"Angie, she would not go back to her trailer. She always hung out on set. She was always with everyone," Nanjiani told ET of his co-star. "So I realized what you do on camera is only part of the job."
He added of Hayek, "Salma was the one who would always have dinners and people over. They are amazing. I have learned so much from watching both of them. Just how to be a pro, you know? I was so impressed. They are always on time, they know all the words, they are very thoughtful about how they work and they really wanted to create a family."
