Angelina Jolie and her daughters, Zahara and Shiloh, had a very special meeting earlier this week.

The Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star took her two oldest daughters to meet Ethiopia's first female president, Sahle-Work Zewde. Zahara, who turns 15 on Jan. 8, was born in the African country.

The group's discussion centered around education and sanitary pad solutions to help girls continue their schooling, as well as Ethiopian culture and history, according to People. The outlet reports that they also discussed Jolie’s ongoing efforts to treat drug-resistant tuberculosis.

Jolie's 11-year-old twins, Knox and Vivienne, reportedly joined the actress, Zahara and Shiloh, 13, on the trip, but weren't present for the meeting with Zewde. The family will reportedly be staying in Ethiopia for New Year's Eve.

The Oscar winner is also mom to 16-year-old Pax and 18-year-old Maddox; Maddox just started college in South Korea.

"I'm so happy for him that [Maddox has] grown up into such a good man," she gushed to ET in October, as her four youngest children joined her at the premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. "I say that 'cause he's smart and he's doing his work but he's also wild. He's balanced in his teenage years."

"It would be quite lonely if I was doing it all by myself," she added of bringing her kids on the movie's press tour. "It's never fun to focus on yourself anyway. When you're all taking care of each other and you're making a game out of it and being silly, it's nice for me as a mom. It's moments."

