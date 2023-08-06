Angus Cloud's mother, Lisa Cloud Mclaughlin, is denying speculation that his death was a suicide.

In a post, shared on her personal Facebook, Lisa gave her followers a little insight into her son's final moments.

"Friends, I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time. I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father's untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one," she wrote. "He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved. He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially. He did not intend to end his life."

Lisa's statement continued, "When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning. I don't know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art projects, fell asleep and didn't wake up. We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it's abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world. His struggles were real. He gave and received so much love and support to and from his tribe. His work in euphoria became a lightning rod for his generation and opened up a conversation about compassion, loyalty, acceptance and love."

Lisa ended her message by speaking about Angus' recovery, following a near-fatal head injury he suffered when he fell down a hole at a construction sight as a kid. Lisa also took the moment to share how she would like him to be remembered.

"His head injury 10 years ago miraculously didn't result in death as it almost always does. He was given 10 bonus years and filled them with creativity and love," she added. "Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case. To honor his memory, please make random acts of kindness part of your daily life. Bless your hearts."

Angus died on July 31. He was 25. Lisa and the family confirmed the news in a statement to ET.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," the family's statement read. "Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend."

"Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," the statement continued. "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

ET obtained the 911 dispatch call placed by Lisa who reported that her son did not have a pulse and was not breathing at all, calling the situation a "possible overdose."

The Oakland Police Department responded to Cloud's death in a statement to ET on Monday.

"The Oakland Police Department (OPD) is investigating a death that occurred today, July 31, 2023, just after 11:30 a.m. PT," the OPD said. "The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The cause of death is unknown. There's no additional information being released at this time. This is an active death investigation."

The official cause of death has yet to be confirmed. Since his death, Angus' Euphoria co-stars have taken to social media to pay tribute to him. Over the weekend, the actor was remembered in his hometown of Oakland, California with a candlelight vigil.

