Angus Cloud is being remembered. The late Euphoria star was honored with a candlelight vigil in Oakland, California, on Wednesday night, social media posts show.

TMZ, who was first to report the vigil, notes that the memorial took place in front of a 9-foot mural of Cloud, which was painted by Darin Balaban after he collaborated with a group of the late star's friends.

Per the outlet, around 50 people showed up to the vigil, bringing flowers, pictures of Cloud, liquor and Guinness beer. While there, they swapped stories and sang songs including Ben E. King's "Stand By Me," the outlet reports.

Cloud died on July 31, with his family confirming the tragic news in a statement to ET.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," the Cloud family statement read. "Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend."

"Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," the statement continued. "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

In the wake of his death, a source told ET, "Angus had been battling severe suicidal thoughts after getting back from Ireland, where Angus and his family laid his father to rest. Angus was staying with his family as he tried to work through overcoming the grief."

Cloud has since been remembered by his Euphoria co-stars and others.

"The whole Euphoria cast is very sad and shell-shocked over Cloud's passing. They are leaning on each other and trying to be there for one another as they process this," one source told ET, with another adding, "The Euphoria cast wants to do something special for Angus to honor him and his life, but it is difficult for them to plan with the SAG strike."

