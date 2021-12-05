Anitta and Saweetie are the best friends we never knew we needed. ET's Denny Directo caught up with Anitta on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM Jingle Ball concert over the weekend, where he asked the Brazilian singer about hitting the Jingle Ball stage with the "Best Friend" rapper.

"I will hit the stage, but not with her because we have different spots, but I'm really happy to be at the same place and same stage as Saweetie, she's so nice," Anitta gushed. "For me, it's not only that, it's so many amazing people, and my career in English just started this year, so for me its kind of crazy to be already here with so many amazing big artists."

"Coming from Brazil, and then Latin GRAMMYs and mixing so many cultures, Portuguese, Spanish, English, it's crazy," she continued.

Anitta started explaining how embarking on her English singing career feels like starting over, when Saweetie popped over to give her "Faking Love" collaborator a hug, but the cutest moment of all happened when Saweetie, Anitta and Denny started singing and dancing to "Best Friend."

Saweetie's visit was quick, but ET was sure to ask the 28-year-old rapper for her reaction to her double GRAMMY nominations for Best New Artist and Best Rap Song.

"I know that's right," Saweetie said before the two super stars blew each other a kiss.

It's clear that the singers are not just partners in music, but great friends, with Anitta sharing one of the best parts about working with the Icy rapper -- her cooking.

"I mean i think everyone knows she loves food," Anitta shared. "She knows a lot about it, it's not news to anyone, but she's always eating something interesting."

Anitta has a few other artists on her list that she wants to make music magic with, including the queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey.

"I'm always about Mariah, all the year not only during Christmas, but definitely she brings the special moment," the 28-year-old singer shared. For me, only Christmas, is such a special moment, my favorite moment of the year, could represent Mariah 'cause she's as special as Christmas, so for me it's the best thing."

And while she wouldn't say if a collab is in the works, she didn't say one wasn't in the works either.

"We'll see, who knows what happens," she teased.

