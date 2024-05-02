Anitta Reacts to Fans Wanting Her and Peso Pluma to Date (Exclusive)

Anitta and Peso Pluma know that all eyes have been on them following their recent performances of their hit single, "Bellakeo."

"I think they just like us," Anitta told ET's Rachel Smith during the Variety Power of Women New York event presented by Lifetime on Thursday. "I think we both have great energy. I think the fans love to see two people with great energy together."

The internet has been buzzing since Anitta and Peso took the stage for the first handsy performance at the TikTok In the Mix concert at the end of last year. However, the duo brought the fire once again as they performed the single during Peso's set at the Coachella Valley Music Festival during weekend two.

Anitta reacts to fans wanting her and Peso Pluma to be in a relationship. - Rich Fury/Getty Images for TikTok

Fans have also noticed the playful banter between the two via social media.

"We love each other," Anitta shared about the social media back and forth. "I mean, I love him, I think he loves me back. And it's amazing. We like to be natural about it."

Anitta, 31, and Peso, 24, also turned heads and caused chatter last week when they were seen getting cozy on the dance floor at an after-party for the Latin American Music Awards. In March, the pair had another sweet moment at the Tecate Pal Norte festival in Mexico, when the "La Bebe" rapper surprised her onstage with a birthday cake.

Anitta and Peso Pluma performed their single Bellakeo together at Coachella. - Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

Prior to the relationship rumors, Peso was with Argentine singer Nicki Nicole. The pair was first linked in 2023, and attended the 2024 GRAMMYs together. However, shortly after the red carpet moment, the pair ended their relationship.

For her part, Anitta has been linked to Maluma, Mr. Thug and Thiago Magalhães. In December, Anitta and Lele Pons hit the Aspen ski slopes with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Mauricio Umansky, amid his split from Kyle Richards.

Anitta was honored at the Variety Power of Women New York event. - Marleen Moise/WireImage

Despite her unknown relationship status, Anitta has a lot to celebrate. On Thursday, the songstress made history as the first Brazilian artist to be honored during Variety's ceremony.

"I feel so honored," Anitta told ET. "I feel like I could never imagine. I'm such a fan of so many people here today and I could never imagine that I would be with them one day celebrating. I'm the first Brazilian [singer] doing such a thing. So for me, it was like unimaginable."

