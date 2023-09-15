Anitta is opening up about her private health struggles.

The 30-year-old Brazilian singer reveals in a new interview with InStyle that she suffered from a cancer scare in late 2022 that left her hospitalized for "months." In the end, she says, it was an unconventional treatment that put her on the road to recovery.

"I had problems in my lungs, I had a cancer [scare]. I spent months in the hospital. Nobody could figure out what I had," she tells the outlet, explaining that extensive testing never revealed the source of her issues. Instead, she was directed to seek spiritual remedies as she enlisted the support of a shaman.

"I came back completely changed," she says, adding that her next round of medical tests came back clear.

InStyle reports that Anitta, whose real name is Larissa de Macedo Machado, understood that she had gone through a mental shift that allowed her a renewed sense of energy to combat her physical and psychological suffering.

With that newfound toughness, Anitta says she's doubling down on her persona as a "b**ch" who "destroys hearts" through her music.

The revelation comes on the heels of a pair of splashy performances at the MTV Video Music Awards earlier this week, where Anitta took home the Best Latin award for "Funk Rave." She hit the stage to deliver a medley of her own hits, and debuted her new "Back for More" collaboration with K-pop phenom Tomorrow X Together.

ET was also with Anitta on the VMAs red carpet on Tuesday.

"I feel fantastic, I feel sexy, I feel hot -- the hottest b**ch -- I feel amazing," she raved.

