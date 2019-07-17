Is there an Anitta and Cardi B collab on the way?

The Brazilian bombshell took to Twitter this week to reach out to Cardi after the rapper shared in an Instagram Live video that she would like to work with Anitta. As word got out of the "I Like It" rapper's request, Anitta couldn't help but respond.

"Okay @iamcardib After I passed out listening u saying u would love to record with I gotta say that I have the PERFECT track for us. I’ve seen you listening to Brazilian funk. The track is the best funk ever. Come onnnn," Anitta first tweeted.

"@iamcardib u tell how I send u and we make history for my country that also loves u like me," she added in a second tweet.

Okay @iamcardib After I passed out listening u saying u would love to record with I gotta say that I have the PERFECT track for us. I’ve seen you listening to Brazilian funk. The track is the best funk ever. Come onnnn — Anitta (@Anitta) July 15, 2019

@iamcardib u tell how I send u and we make history for my country that also loves u like me — Anitta (@Anitta) July 15, 2019

Cardi took notice of the tweets and replied: "@Anitta only if you teach me Portuguese.😏😏😏."

@Anitta only if you teach me Portuguese.😏😏😏 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 16, 2019

Anitta wrote back, "Hahaha easyyyyy... I taught Madonna too for our funk together lol."

Hahaha easyyyyy... I taught Madonna too for our funk together lol — Anitta (@Anitta) July 16, 2019

Anitta recently released a new jam titled "Muito Calor," which features Puerto Rican reggaetonero Ozuna. ET spoke with the singer back in February, where she reflected on her international success, expressing that she did not see all the attention coming her way this fast.

"I never thought it would be possible," she said, explaining that there is still some segregation between Brazilian and Latin artists because of the culture and language, but is so thrilled that she successfully crossed over. "I thought it was impossible and now that it is happening, it's amazing."

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the first trailer for Hustlers, starring Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu and Cardi was released. The highly anticipated flick tells the story about savvy ex-strippers who team up to swindle Wall Street clients.

Watch the steamy trailer below.

