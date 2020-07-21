Anna Camp is urging fans to wear a mask after she recently contracted the coronavirus. The actress revealed her diagnosis on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing that she's since tested negative for the virus.

Camp explained that she was diligent about protecting herself from the disease, but contracted COVID-19 after deciding not to wear her mask "one time." She felt it was her "responsibility" to share her experience with fans.

"I was extremely sick for over three weeks and still have lingering symptoms," she wrote. "I was incredibly safe. I wore a mask. I used hand sanitizer. One time, when the world was starting to open up, I decided to forgo wearing my mask. One. Time. And I ended up getting it."

"People are saying it’s like having the flu, but I’ve had the flu, and this is absolutely not that," Camp continued. "The panic of contracting a virus that is basically untreatable and is so new that no one knows the long term irreparable damage it does to your immune system is unbelievably stressful. Completely losing my sense of smell and taste without knowing when or even if they will return is extremely disorienting. I’m only smelling about 30 percent of how I used to now."

The actress listed the other persistent symptoms she's experienced, such as dizziness, extreme fatigue, impacted sinuses, upset stomach, nausea, vomiting, and fever.

"I’m lucky. Because I didn’t die. But people are. Please wear ur mask. It can happen any time. And it can happen to anyone," she said. "Even that one time you feel safe. We can all make a difference. Wearing a mask is saving lives. Thank you to everyone who reached out to check on me during this scary time. Please be safe out there. Let’s all do our part and wear a mask. I don’t want any of you to go through what I did. Even though it’s a little thing, it can have a huge impact, and it’s so incredibly easy to do❤️."

Based on Camp's Instagram, she was just starting to recover from the coronavirus during her interview with ET in late June. The Pitch Perfect star opened up about how she and boyfriend Michael Johnson were passing the time in quarantine.

"He’s an amazing cook. I will say that. We’ve done some things where we cook for the movie we’re watching. So if we’re watching an Italian movie, we’ll have an Italian food night," she said. "I am very lucky to have found someone and thankful that we’re doing well amidst all of this insanity that’s going on in the world right now."

Camp added that the time in isolation has made her realize new things about herself.

"It’s really made me think about who I am outside of [work]. I have a lot to offer just besides being on a set, doing this song and dance thing and working," she shared. "It's given me a chance to slow down and [learn] that life is very precious and not to take things for granted. It’s hard. I definitely am a little antsy, obviously... But it’s also made me just reevaluate things that are really important."

