Anna Faris wasn't sure what her future in Hollywood looked like following a break from acting after leaving Mom in September 2020. Then, The Estate fell into her lap.

"At the time, it was my first job after Mom," the 45-year-old actress told ET's Ash Crossan during the film's virtual junket.

It was also the involvement of Toni Collette, who also stars in the movie, that intrigued Faris, who cited a 1994 film of Collette's as being a major guidepost in her career.

"It has been a lifelong dream to work with Toni. Muriel's Wedding was heavily influential in my life and it felt there was an intimacy about it," Faris shared. "Getting to work with these kinds of actors, we were laughing all day long and you would think that in the in the world of comedy that would be a norm, but it’s not ever."

"It felt invigorating for me again and inspiring at a time when I wasn’t quite sure what my future looked like in this industry," she acknowledged. "I just was feeling like, 'I don’t know, do I go live in the mountains?'"

The Estate follows two sisters (Faris and Collette) who attempt to win over their terminally ill, hard-to-please aunt in hopes of becoming the beneficiaries of her wealthy estate, only to find the rest of their family members have the same idea. The cast includes David Duchovny, Rosemarie DeWitt, Ron Livingston and Kathleen Turner.

"It was truly -- I know actors say this all the time -- it was really a special experience working with everybody," Faris praised. "Nobody's competitive with each other, everyone was bringing their own unique spice to the pot and I’m really grateful for it. It made me want [to] keep going."

Faris and Collette, who participated in the virtual junket together, said "it was fun on set" while making The Estate.

"It was," Faris confirmed. "I was always annoying Toni, like, 'Come with me, Toni!' I always wanted her attention like a needy little sister."

The Estate hits theaters Friday, Nov. 4.

