Dannielynn Birkhead and her father, Larry Birkhead, have arrived for the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky, and she truly looks like royalty.

Anna Nicole Smith's 16-year-old daughter and Larry walked the red carpet Saturday at Churchill Downs and showed off their fashion acumen, with Dannielynn opting for a Leo Lin sunflower gown. Larry took to Instagram and shared that, just like she had at the gala on Friday night, Dannielynn wore her late mother's jewelry from her personal connection.

But before they headed for the famed race track, Larry also shared that legendary guitarist Richie Sambora "graciously made good on his offer to give Dannielynn a private guitar lesson and spent a ton of time giving her confidence-building tips and master the art of playing the guitar."

Larry went on to call the Bon Jovi guitarist a "great guy" before revealing Dannielynn jammed out to Janet Jackson's "Black Cat."

On Friday, the father-daughter duo attended the the 34th annual Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala, where Dannielynn paid tribute to Anna Nicole with a blouse emblazoned with her late mother's photos. Larry also was celebrating a big milestone: the 20th anniversary of where he met Anna Nicole at the same event.

The red carpet at the Kentucky Derby was flooded with a ton of celebrities, including Chris Pine, Jack Harlow, Bobby Flay, NFL star Patrick Mahomes, Richie Sambora, Smokey Robinson, Chris Harrison, Ian Bohen and many more.

